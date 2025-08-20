The Muppets to Make Much Anticipated Broadway Debut This Fall

The Muppets are set to take Manhattan like never before, as the iconic puppets prepare for their Broadway debut!

For the past few months, rumors across social media have been speculating the long awaited Broadway debut of The Muppets might be just around the corner.

And, today, PlayBill

Their debut comes with a small caveat, as this won’t be a standalone production for the characters.

Their Broadway arrival will see the characters embrace a limited time special guest appearance alongside superstar magician Rob Lake.

Lake is also making his Broadway debut.

Taking place at the Broadhurst Theatre, which most recently hosted Boop! The Betty Boop Musical, Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests The Muppets is set to begin previews on October 28th before officially opening on November 6th.

, is set to begin previews on October 28th before officially opening on November 6th. Announced in a short clip of Lake and Kermit, the pair already exhibit an exciting banter that is sure to be a must see show this holiday season.

While The Muppets have starred in several stage shows and entertainment offerings at Disney, with the recently shuttered Muppet*Vision 3D

Lake's career took off in 2018 on America's Got Talent, which has led him to travel the world sharing his illusions with audiences.

, which has led him to travel the world sharing his illusions with audiences. While not on stage, Lake has provided his skills as a creative consultant and illusion designer for Adele’s Las Vegas residency and helped create the illusions on Broadway’s hit musical adaptation of Death Becomes Her .

. Lake was also the youngest person ever to win the Merlin Award as International Stage Magician of the Year back in 2008.

The show is set to run until January 18th, with tickets going on sale on September 4th.

You'll be able to purchase tickets here.

Rob Lake, Magician: "I've been performing magic my entire life, and it has always been my greatest dream to perform my show on Broadway. Like so many people around the world, I grew up with The Muppets. To work with them and create new illusions for them to appear in my show has been the most rewarding and surprisingly familiar moment. It’s like I have known them my entire life."

"I've been performing magic my entire life, and it has always been my greatest dream to perform my show on Broadway. Like so many people around the world, I grew up with The Muppets. To work with them and create new illusions for them to appear in my show has been the most rewarding and surprisingly familiar moment. It’s like I have known them my entire life." Joe Quenqa and Gareth Lake, Producers: “After years of touring the world, we are so excited that Broadway audiences will finally get to marvel

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Aerosmith, which has headlined the attraction since its 1999 opening, will be replaced by the popular characters while still maintaining the majority of the musical thrill ride’s theme.

Paris' version of the attraction was rethemed with the opening of Avengers Campus in 2022.

Met with less than MARVELous reviews, it’s exciting to see the Walt Disney World

Earlier this month, Fozzy shared some hilarious roller coaster jokes for National Roller Coaster Day.

While nothing new was shared about the experience, it’s exciting to get a taste of the puppet chaos set to take over the attraction.

You can check the video out here.

Read More Disney On Broadway: