Actor Ainsley Melham Will Be Returning to the Title Role In Disney's "Aladdin" On Broadway Later This Summer

Melham previously appeared as Aladdin in 2019 on Broadway and in 2016 in Australia.

Australian theater actor Ainsley Melham (Boop! The Musical, Wicked, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella) will be returning to the role of Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin Broadway musical for several months later this summer and into the fall in New York City.

What’s happening:

Actor Ainsley Melham, who previously played Aladdin on Broadway in 2019 and in Australia in 2016, will be returning to the title role in Disney’s Aladdin Broadway musical later this month.

Broadway musical later this month. According to Broadway World , Melham will make his return to Aladdin on Tuesday, August 26th and will continue to perform the role through Sunday, November 30th. The Genie is currently played by Michael James Scott, who originated the role in Australia alongside Ainsley Melham.

, Melham will make his return to on Tuesday, August 26th and will continue to perform the role through Sunday, November 30th. The Genie is currently played by Michael James Scott, who originated the role in Australia alongside Ainsley Melham. The current Aladdin actor, Adi Roy, will make his final performance in the musical on Sunday, August 24th.

Disney’s Aladdin debuted in the New Amsterdam Theatre on Broadway in March of 2014 after tryout runs in Seattle and Toronto. It is now considered to be the 10th highest grossing Broadway musical of all time.

debuted in the New Amsterdam Theatre on Broadway in March of 2014 after tryout runs in Seattle and Toronto. It is now considered to be the 10th highest grossing Broadway musical of all time. Ainsley Melham’s previous musical roles have included Sonny Malone in Xanadu, Molina in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Pippin in Pippin, Prince Topher in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Dwayne in Boop! The Musical, and Fiyero in Wicked.

More Disney On Broadway News: