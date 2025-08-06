One Jump Ahead: Aladdin on Broadway Becomes the 14th Longest-Running Show in History
The magic of Agrabah continues to captivate audiences.
Tonight, the Broadway production of Aladdin will officially celebrate a major milestone as it becomes the 14th longest-running show in Broadway history.
What's Happening:
- Aladdin will perform its 4,092nd performance at the New Amsterdam Theatre, surpassing the original Broadway run of Miss Saigon (1991-2001) which played 4,091 performances.
- Since its premiere on March 20, 2014, Aladdin has welcomed over 6.5 million guests and has consistently been one of the top-grossing shows on Broadway.
- The musical, based on the 1992 Disney animated film, features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Beguelin. It is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.
- The production was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2014, winning one for James Monroe Iglehart's performance as the Genie.
- This milestone marks another victory for Disney on Broadway, which also has the top-grossing show in Broadway history, The Lion King, among its productions.
- Aladdin has around 600 performances to reach its next milestone, which is currently held by Jersey Boys.
A Look Back at the Top of Broadway
- Aladdin joins an elite group of long-running Broadway shows, with only 13 other productions having a longer run.
- The longest-running show in Broadway history is Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, which played for 13,981 performances before closing in April 2023.
- The third and tenth longest-running shows are also Disney productions: The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast.
- Other shows on the top 15 list include Wicked, Cats, Les Misérables, and A Chorus Line.
- The original Broadway production of Miss Saigon, which ran from 1991 to 2001, featured Lea Salonga, who was the singing voice for Jasmine in Aladdin.
