"Be Prepared" for Gavin Lee to Take Over as Scar in Broadway's "The Lion King"

Two-time Tony nominee Gavin Lee is set to take on the iconic role of Scar in the long-running Broadway production of Disney's The Lion King, with performances beginning next month at the Minskoff Theatre.

What's Happening:

Gavin Lee will begin his run as Scar on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

He steps into the role following Stephen Carlile, who departed to play Hades in a new West End production of Hercules. Michael Hollick is currently performing as the interim Scar, with his final performance scheduled for July 20, 2025.

This marks Lee's third major role with Disney Theatrical, having originated Bert in Mary Poppins in both the West End and on Broadway, and playing Lumière in Beauty and the Beast

Fans have noted Lee's familiarity with the material, as he performed Scar's signature song, Be Prepared, at a concert several years ago.

Gavin Lee performed at the 2020 Disney on Broadway event The Lion King , Newsies, Mary Poppins, and Aladdin.

We also recently highlighted Gavin Lee's performance in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

What They’re Saying:

Gavin Lee (via Instagram): “Took this photo 5 years ago at Disney World in hopes that one day I might get to play him…. IT’S HAPPENING!!!"

More on the Production:

Lee joins a cast that includes Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, and Pearl Khwezi as Nala. Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi, who was temporarily covering the role of Rafiki, will be succeeded by the returning Tshidi Manye on July 1, 2025.

The Lion King continues its historic run as the highest-grossing musical in box-office history. It recently broke a Broadway record with a weekly gross of $4.3 million for the week ending January 1, 2023.

A special concert version of The Lion King, filmed at the Hollywood Bowl in 2024, is slated to premiere on Disney+

The production offers special ticketing events, including an upcoming U.S. Armed Forces Salute on February 4, 2025, and Educator Appreciation Night on February 7, 2025.

About The Lion King:

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Lion King has been running on Broadway for over 25 years. The show is renowned for its groundbreaking puppetry and costume design by director Julie Taymor.

The score features music from the animated film by Elton John and Tim Rice, with additional music from South African artists, including Lebo M.

The musical has a significant global presence, with current productions in nine languages and upcoming stagings, including a return to Sydney, Australia, in April 2026.

