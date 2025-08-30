Muppet-Mania: Special Marvel Comic Cover Variants Celebrate 70 Years of The Muppets

In celebration of The Muppets’ 70th anniversary, Kermit and friends will appear on 10 special Marvel variant covers, each reimagining some of the most iconic comic book covers.

What’s Happening:

Celebrating 70 years of The Muppets, the gang will appear on 10 variant covers for select Marvel comic books, releasing this October.

Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, and more parody classic comic moments from Spider-Man’s debut to the original Secret Wars . Featuring The Electric Mayhem as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Miss Piggy wielding the Infinity Gauntlet, these one-of-a-kind variant covers are pure Muppet madness and a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

The variants include:

Amazing Spider-Man #13 Muppets Variant Cover by Dave Bardin - On Sale 10/8

Venom #250 Muppets Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw - On Sale 10/8

Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #1 Muppets Variant Cover by Javier Garrón - On Sale 10/8

Avengers #31 Muppets Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio - On Sale 10/8

Spider-Man & Wolverine #6 Muppets Variant Cover by Greg Land - On Sale 10/8

Amazing Spider-Man #14 Muppets Variant Cover by Joshua Cassara - On Sale 10/15

Captain America #4 Muppets Variant Cover by Annie Wu - On Sale 10/15

Incredible Hulk #30 Muppets Variant Cover by Chrissie Zullo - On Sale 10/15

Fantastic Four #4 Muppets Variant Cover by Todd Nauck - On Sale 10/22

Battleworld #2 Muppets Variant Cover by Paco Medina - On Sale 10/22

Check out all ten Muppets variant covers and preorder them at your local comic shop today!

