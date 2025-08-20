Something Wiccan This Way Comes: Billy Kaplan's First Solo Series Arrives in December

The son of the Scarlet Witch embarks on a dark, magical journey to save the love of his life in the new limited series Wiccan: Witches' Road

Marvel Comics has announced a spellbinding new adventure that will put one of its most powerful magic-users to the ultimate test! Wiccan, the Demiurge and son of the Scarlet Witch, will star in his first-ever solo series this December. The five-issue limited series, titled Wiccan: Witches’ Road, will explore the depths of Billy Kaplan's power and his unique place in the magical hierarchy of the Marvel Universe.

What’s Happening:

Billy Kaplan stars in his very first solo comic book, Wiccan: Witches’ Road ,, a five-issue limited series launching on December 3, 2025.

,, a five-issue limited series launching on December 3, 2025. The series is written by rising star Wyatt Kennedy with art by newcomer Andy Pereira in his Marvel Comics debut. The main covers will be provided by Lucas Werneck, with variants from Russell Dauterman and Luciano Vecchio.

Following their adventures in space, Wiccan and his husband Hulkling return to Earth, but the Kree-Skrull Emperor is grievously wounded. To save him, Wiccan must travel down the dark and macabre Witches' Road.

This journey will force Wiccan to confront a brand-new enemy and team up with a "surprising ally that fans have been wanting to see."

The series promises to dive deep into who Billy is as an individual, beyond his role as a husband, emperor-consort, and Young Avenger, and explore what his title as "Wiccan" truly means.

About Wiccan (Billy Kaplan):

William "Billy" Kaplan was co-created by writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung, first appearing in Young Avengers #1 in 2005.

#1 in 2005. He is one of the twin sons of the Scarlet Witch and the Vision, who were magically conceived and later reincarnated. His twin brother is the speedster Tommy Shepherd, aka Speed.

As one of the most powerful magic-users on the planet, Billy is destined to become the Demiurge, a cosmic entity who will one day rewrite the laws of magic for the entire multiverse.

Wiccan is one of Marvel's most prominent LGBTQ+ characters. His relationship with the Kree-Skrull hybrid hero Teddy Altman (Hulkling) has been an ongoing romance for over a decade. The two were married in the 2020 crossover event Empyre .

. His major storylines include Young Avengers , where the team was formed; The Children's Crusade , where he sought to find his mother, the Scarlet Witch; and more recently, serving alongside Hulkling as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

, where the team was formed; , where he sought to find his mother, the Scarlet Witch; and more recently, serving alongside Hulkling as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The character made his live-action debut as a child in WandaVision and appeared as a young adult in the 2024 series Agatha All Along, boosting his mainstream popularity.

