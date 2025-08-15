Marvel's Deadliest Heroes Face A Shocking Betrayal In "New Avengers #6"
The new issue (and variant cover!) hits the shelves in November
Marvel’s deadliest team of heroes faces a shocking new betrayal in an upcoming issue that kicks off the second arc of Sam Humphries and Ton Lima’s hit new run!
What’s Happening:
- Originally announced as New Thunderbolts*, New Avengers by writer Sam Humphries and artist Ton Lima is one of the hottest comic book launches of the summer, bringing together a revolutionary lineup of the Avengers in the same spirit as Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch’s decade-defining New Avengers run.
- The team’s initial adventure was as unpredictable as they are - hunting down the Killuminati, twisted clones of the original Illuminati. In the aftermath of their first outing, this volatile group forge a mighty alliance, but tensions are higher than ever - especially after they learn one among them is the individual responsible for the Killuminati’s creation! As the team musters to stop Iron Apex from creating more Illuminati doubles, paranoia threatens to tear them apart. Can this unstable team hope to survive a traitor in their midst?
- The explosive second arc kicks off in New Avengers #6 this November. See their newfound trust shattered in Stephen Segovia’s main cover and gather your first clues in Paco Medina’s variant cover.
- New Avengers #6 arrives on shelves on November 12th.
What They’re Saying:
- Sam Humphries: "I've fallen in love with these characters and this team so much, and I thought, hey, let's mercilessly tear them apart from the inside! The New Avengers and the Killuminati are on a collision course, but secrets are plaguing both teams. There's only one person with the big picture. Which side are they on… Couldn't be more thrilled to be collaborating with Ton Lima on this arc, His artwork is absolutely sizzling right off the page."
From Page to Screen:
- The new film, Thunderbolts*/*The New Avengers is set to arrive on Disney+ later this month, but fans of the movie might be surprised how different the comics sound compared to the film.
- Over the years, the Thunderbolts roster and mission have changed dramatically. The team has been a government-sponsored villain reform program (similar to DC's Suicide Squad), a personal strike force for Norman Osborn during his Dark Reign era, and a public-facing superhero team led by Luke Cage.
- Many characters from the MCU film have led or been prominent members of the team in the comics at various points, including Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) and Yelena Belova. The team's original namesake, General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, eventually became the Red Hulk and formed his own version of the team.
- If you want to see where it all began, the original Thunderbolts comic run is available to read on the Marvel Unlimited app.
