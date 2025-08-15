An Ancient Horror Awakens as Marvel Introduces the Most Terrifying Hulk Yet

This November, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein’s introduce a brand-new take on Hulk in "Infernal Hulk #1"

An ancient horror begins its conquest of the Marvel Universe with the launch of the most terrifying Hulk in comic book history, Infernal Hulk!

What’s Happening:

This November, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein will debut Infernal Hulk , a monstrous new chapter following their bold run on The Incredible Hulk that debuts the most terrifying Hulk in comic book history.

, a monstrous new chapter following their bold run on that debuts the most terrifying Hulk in comic book history. Infernal Hulk picks up after Hulk’s epic rematch with the Eldest, the powerful firstborn of the Mother of Horrors, in October’s Incredible Hulk #30 . The Eldest’s long-seeded plan comes to fruition as it uses the power of the Strongest There Is to usher in a new Age of Monsters, unleashing a dark destiny for the entire Marvel Universe and declaring war for its very soul!

picks up after Hulk’s epic rematch with the Eldest, the powerful firstborn of the Mother of Horrors, in October’s . The Eldest’s long-seeded plan comes to fruition as it uses the power of the Strongest There Is to usher in a new Age of Monsters, unleashing a dark destiny for the entire Marvel Universe and declaring war for its very soul! The evil known as Eldest has literally torn Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart and taken the Hulk’s body as their own. This new, unstoppable Infernal Hulk is ten times the monster that everyone always feared Hulk would be. Their diabolical plan is to plunge the world back into ancient horrors by transforming our heroes into nightmarish beasts! Meanwhile, the indomitable Bruce Banner, though powerless, will stop at nothing to thwart their evil schemes!

Infernal Hulk #1 arrives in comic book stores on November 26th, 2025.

What They’re Saying:

Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson: “I’ve been promising Hulk fans the biggest, boldest status quo change in Hulk’s history, and that time is finally here. The next few issues of Incredible Hulk give fans all the answers they’ve been waiting for about Eldest and the Mother of Horrors, and Infernal Hulk is the beginning of a terrifying new normal, not just for the Hulk series but for the entire Marvel Universe."

“I’ve been promising Hulk fans the biggest, boldest status quo change in Hulk’s history, and that time is finally here. The next few issues of Incredible Hulk give fans all the answers they’ve been waiting for about Eldest and the Mother of Horrors, and is the beginning of a terrifying new normal, not just for the Hulk series but for the entire Marvel Universe." Artist Nic Klein: "Working on Hulk whether it be ‘Incredible’ and now ‘Infernal’ with Phillip has been a dream. Phillip is not only an amazing world builder and craftsman who pours so much heart into this book, but he has also become a great friend and fantastic collaborator throughout this. Infernal Hulk is where the journey was always going to go all along, and I’m excited to see reader’s reactions to it. I know I’m putting a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into it, as always."

"Working on Hulk whether it be ‘Incredible’ and now ‘Infernal’ with Phillip has been a dream. Phillip is not only an amazing world builder and craftsman who pours so much heart into this book, but he has also become a great friend and fantastic collaborator throughout this. is where the journey was always going to go all along, and I’m excited to see reader’s reactions to it. I know I’m putting a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into it, as always." On what to expect in this new era, Johnson continued: “There are monsters way worse and more powerful than anything we’ve seen so far, bigger and stronger than Hulk with origins that go back to the foundations of the Earth. It’s time to take this story to the next level, and no corner of the Marvel Universe will be left untouched before the end."

More Marvel Comics News: