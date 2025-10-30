The Muppets Are Taking Manhattan Again In First Images from New Rob Lake Magic Show On Broadway

Back in August, we learned that The Muppets would be making their long-awaited Broadway debut thanks to the new limited-engagement show Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests the Muppets, which is currently in previews in New York City. And now we've seen some first-look images from the show itself, which you can check out below.

What's happening:

Entertainment Weekly has released exclusive photos (taken by Evan Zimmerman) from Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets, a new show set to officially open on Broadway on Tuesday, November 11th.

The show is in previews right now, and you can purchase tickets for upcoming performances by visiting its official Broadway website.

Only one of the three images released today feature The Muppets themselves, with the other two depicting illusionist Rob Lake (America's Got Talent) on stage during the show. Lake has a history with The Walt Disney Company, having helped craft illusions for stage productions of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

What they're saying:

Rob Lake (via Entertainment Weekly): "The Muppets and I both live in that space between imagination and storytelling. When they appear onstage, everyone becomes a child again — that’s real magic."

Producer Joe Quenqua (via Entertainment Weekly): "The idea of bringing The Muppets to Broadway has been around for 50 years. That we are the ones who finally have the honor of making that dream come true is truly humbling.”

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests the Muppets runs from now through Sunday, January 18th at the Broadhurst Theatre in Manhattan.

