Livestream Tonight: Join Broadway Stars as they Sing "Phineas and Ferb" Tunes
A star-studded cast from shows like Wicked and & Juliet celebrates the iconic music from the beloved Disney show in a one-night-only livestream.
54 Below is bringing the inventive and incredibly catchy music of Disney's Phineas and Ferb to the stage with a stacked cast of Broadway talent for a one-night-only livestream event.
What’s Happening:
- Broadway’s best and brightest are paying tribute to the music of the Tri-State Area.
- A brand-new concert event celebrating the Emmy-winning music from the hit animated series. The show will turn Broadway's Basement into Broadway's Backyard for an unforgettable night.
- The concert features a massive lineup of talent, including Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Ian Coursey (Dear Evan Hansen), Jake Letts (Disney’s Aladdin), Mars (Disney Descendants: The Rise of Red), Kyle McArthur (Wicked national tour), Juliette Ojeda (The Notebook), Syd Sider (Heathers Off-Broadway), Mitchell Sink (Matilda), and many more.
- Get ready to jam to fan-favorite tunes like Busted, Gitchee Gitchee Goo, S.I.M.P. (Squirrels In My Pants), and dozens of other hits from the show's massive songbook.
- The show streams live on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 9:45 PM ET. Tickets for the livestream are $29 and are available now. Please note, the show is streamed live only and will not be available for on-demand viewing afterward.
The Musical Legacy of the Tri-State Area
- Beyond the hilarious inventions and secret agent platypuses, the heart and soul of Phineas and Ferb has always been its music.
- A key rule in the writers' room, established by co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, was that every episode would feature at least one musical number. This led to the creation of over 450 original songs across the series' run.
- The show's songwriters, including Povenmire, Marsh, and Martin Olson, were masters of musical parody and pastiche. The songbook includes everything from 80s power pop (Busted), to Broadway-style showstoppers (A-G-L-E-T), to sea shanties, bossa nova, and stadium rock anthems.
- The show received multiple Emmy Award nominations for its music.
- The creators had a special love for the fictional band Love Händel, a reformed 80s hair metal band. Povenmire and Marsh provided the singing voices for two of the members, and the band's reunion special was one of the series' most popular episodes.
