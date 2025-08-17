Video: "ZOMBIES 4" Headlines Zom-Beatz Bash at This Year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Magic Kingdom is "The Place to Be" this Halloween season!

With the annual return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney Channel fans can jump into the action of ZOMBIES with the return of the Zom-Beats Bash dance party!

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has returned to Walt Disney World

Kicking off last night at Magic Kingdom

Disney has plenty of amazing returning entertainment offerings, including the beloved Boo to You Parade, but with the premiere of ZOMBIES 4 : Dawn of the Vampires , the Zom-Beatz Bash is "The Place to Be" at this year's spooktacular event.

, the Zom-Beatz Bash is “The Place to Be" at this year’s spooktacular event. Originally beginning back in 2023, the Disney Channel themed dance party combines the undeniable bops of the film series with high energy dancers, a DJ, and audience interaction.

The performance included all of the film’s brand new songs like “Don’t Mess With Us," “The Place to Be," “Legends in the Making," “Kerosene," and “Together As One."

Are you ready to join the Z-Squad? Check out a full video of the performance below.

Worlds Collide:

Earlier this summer, Disney began inviting fans of ZOMBIES and Descendants to join in on a music tour like no other!

and to join in on a music tour like no other! Aptly named the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour, the summer concert event will be heading across the country, entertaining fans with the music from both film series.

The concert event features Freya Skye, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, Mekonnen "MK" Knife and Malachi Barton, who each had their own set of merchandise as well.

The cast performs a brand new song called “Worlds Collide," which was written specifically for the tour.

Afterwards, it’s a musical adventure through the film series’ unforgettable hits, including classics like Descendants’ “If Only" and new anthems like ZOMBIES 4 ’s “Legends in the Making."

“If Only" and new anthems like ’s “Legends in the Making." You can read Alex’s review of the tour here

