Can You Picture That?: New Poster Reveals Opening Window for New Muppet Experience at Walt Disney World
Still no closing date for the current iteration of the attraction, though.
News is coming from all corners of Walt Disney World this morning, including more about when we can finally head to Hollywood on a high-speed trip with the Muppets.
What’s Happening:
- We now know when the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring The Muppets is set to debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, thanks to a new poster that debuted earlier today.
- The Muppets will be taking over the reins of the popular coaster from current star Aerosmith in the Summer of 2026. That means that time is running out to enjoy the current iteration of the attraction, though no specific closing date has been revealed at this time.
- While the poster promises the experience as “all new," earlier this year we learned that much of the experience (including the coaster layout and premise itself) will be much the same as it is now, though with a heavy Muppet presence.
- The Muppets are taking over G-Force Records and offering guests a VIP tour of the studio. Scooter’s real estate tycoon uncle and owner of the Muppet Theatre, J.P. Grosse helped the gang land their new digs, where they plan to create new Muppet-tastic music.
- We learned of this opening in addition to the story setup we learned earlier this year, where we also learned that Scooter will appear in Audio-Animatronic form in the attraction’s pre-show with a number of Penguin sound engineers. In an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, Scooter will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time. With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood. Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by Electric Mayhem’s biggest hits.
- While the Scooter animatronic isn’t news, we have learned more about Audio-Animatronics coming to Walt Disney World today, including a peek at the new Clawhauser figure coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and some modifications coming to Frozen Ever After at EPCOT.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring The Muppets arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Summer of 2026.
