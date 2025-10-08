EPCOT's Frozen Ever After is Getting a Much-Requested Upgrade
Inspired by Hong Kong Disneyland, the ride should be freshly-updated for its 10th anniversary.
EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After will be getting an update to swap out one of the ride’s most controversial elements.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced that Frozen Ever After at EPCOT will be updated to include new Audio-Animatronic figures.
- Soon, the characters in the ride will ditch the projection faces and embrace the more traditional style seen in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of the ride.
- For a better idea of how the two sets of figures differ, take a look at our side-by-side video comparing the two attractions:
- Walt Disney World says this upgrade will be made “early next year."
- Notably, that timeline means that the refresh should be completed in time for the attraction’s 10th anniversary.
My Take:
- Ever since I had a chance to see the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After in person, I’d been hoping that Disney would eventually make this change.
- While the projection face idea was worth a try, unfortunately, it just didn’t work well in this case.
- It would seem that the technology is better used for smaller elements such as Sebastian’s eyes in The Little Mermaid rides.
- Why did the projection faces bother me on Frozen Ever After but not on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train? I’m not sure — but I’m glad it's changing, nonetheless.
