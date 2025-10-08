EPCOT's Frozen Ever After is Getting a Much-Requested Upgrade

Inspired by Hong Kong Disneyland, the ride should be freshly-updated for its 10th anniversary.

EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After will be getting an update to swap out one of the ride’s most controversial elements.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has announced that Frozen Ever After at EPCOT will be updated to include new Audio-Animatronic figures.
  • Soon, the characters in the ride will ditch the projection faces and embrace the more traditional style seen in the Hong Kong Disneyland version of the ride.
  • For a better idea of how the two sets of figures differ, take a look at our side-by-side video comparing the two attractions:

  • Walt Disney World says this upgrade will be made “early next year."
  • Notably, that timeline means that the refresh should be completed in time for the attraction’s 10th anniversary.

My Take:

  • Ever since I had a chance to see the Hong Kong Disneyland version of Frozen Ever After in person, I’d been hoping that Disney would eventually make this change.
  • While the projection face idea was worth a try, unfortunately, it just didn’t work well in this case.
  • It would seem that the technology is better used for smaller elements such as Sebastian’s eyes in The Little Mermaid rides.
  • Why did the projection faces bother me on Frozen Ever After but not on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train? I’m not sure — but I’m glad it's changing, nonetheless.

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
