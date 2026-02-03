TV Review: "The Muppet Show" Returns with a Nostalgic, Star-Powered One-Off Special — But Is It Enough?

The Muppets reopen the theater doors for Sabrina Carpenter—but the special raises as many questions as it answers about the franchise’s future.

Jim Henson captured lightning in a bottle with The Muppet Show in 1976, a five-season, 120-episode phenomenon that redefined variety television. When the genre faded in the early ’80s, the Muppets moved into films, specials, and theme park attractions, but nothing has ever matched the iconic spark of that original series. Now, for the first time in 45 years, the curtain rises again with a new one-off special — simply titled The Muppet Show — premiering Wednesday, February 4th, on Disney+ and ABC at 9/8c. The question practically asks itself: Is now the right time to bring back this format?

“It's The Muppet Show with our very special guest star, Sabrina Carpenter! Yea-a-a-a-a-y!” The special leans hard into the classic structure — variety acts, musical numbers, backstage chaos, and cutaways to the ever-feisty audience. Built into the backstage story is a gentle meta-thread: if this goes well, maybe the Muppets can keep the old show going again. Yet it also confronts the near-impossible challenge of giving every beloved character the spotlight fans feel they deserve. The special acknowledges this tension, even if it can’t fully overcome it.

Sabrina Carpenter proves to be an inspired guest star. Her camp-friendly persona, sharp comedic instincts, and signature double entendres make her feel instantly at home in the world of felt and feathers. Viewers who tune in for her, especially younger fans raised on the 2018 Muppet Babies revival, will find plenty to enjoy. She shines in multiple musical sequences and shares playful backstage moments with Miss Piggy that feel tailor-made for meme culture.

Longtime fans will appreciate the return of classic sketches like “Gonzo’s Stunts” and “Muppet Labs,” as well as a new number that plays like a spiritual descendant of “At the Dance.” These pieces capture the rhythm, silliness, and self-aware charm that made the original show so timeless. Less successful are the human cameos sprinkled throughout. Executive Producer Seth Rogen’s backstage appearances feel unnecessary, while Maya Rudolph — hilarious though she is — almost overshadows from the audience instead of anchoring an episode of her own. For a special meant to test whether the Muppets still have the draw, these celebrity detours read like a lack of confidence in the brand, which isn’t just unfounded, it’s distracting.

For diehard Muppets fans, the thrill of seeing the classic format return comes with a bittersweet aftertaste. The special is fun, nostalgic, and warmly crafted, yet it doesn’t reach the heights needed to serve as a statement piece for a potential revival. After 45 years, expectations are inevitably sky-high, and this installment feels more like a solid fifth or sixth episode of a new season rather than the big, definitive comeback the franchise deserves. As a proof of concept, it suggests that the magic can be recaptured, but not without more daring choices and a clearer vision.

Despite its shortcomings, The Muppet Show special succeeds where it matters most: it rekindles the joy, rhythm, and irreverence of one of television’s most beloved formats. Sabrina Carpenter is a terrific fit, the classic sketches land, and the Muppets themselves remain irresistible. The special doesn’t fully justify a full-scale revival yet, but it does remind you why the format worked in the first place, and why it’s still worth fighting for. If this is the first step toward a new era, it’s a promising one, even if the real magic is still waiting in the wings.

I give The Muppet Show (2026) 4 out of 5 stars.