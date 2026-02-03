“American Idol” to Stream Live on Disney+ with New Podcast Launch

The iconic singing competition expands multiplatform reach, offering live shows on Disney+ and behind-the-scenes insights with its official podcast.

The next generation of music fans can now experience American Idol like never before LIVE.

What’s Happening:

Beginning March 30, the iconic singing competition will stream live on Disney+, joining its traditional broadcast on ABC and its next-day availability on Hulu. This move brings the franchise to new audiences, allowing fans to watch their favorite contestants perform in real-time, no matter where they are.

But the expansion doesn’t stop at live streaming. Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the competition with the debut of The American Idol Official Podcast on Disney+ and Hulu, timed to coincide with the start of the live shows. Each week, the podcast will dive into performances, judge critiques, and exclusive interviews, giving music lovers a deeper understanding of what it takes to compete on one of television’s most beloved series.

American Idol has made an impressive comeback this season. The show’s recent premiere drew 8.27 million Total Viewers across ABC, Hulu, Disney+ Hulu, and other digital platforms, a 20% increase in Total Viewers compared to last season’s premiere. Among Adults 18-49, the premiere posted a 1.04 rating, up 7% from last season’s 0.97. This marks the show’s best premiere in four years.

On linear television over three days, the season premiere was the No. 1 show of the night among both Total Viewers (7.23 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.72 rating). It also achieved more video views than any other premiere in the 2025-2026 TV season, proving that the franchise continues to dominate across platforms.

By streaming live on Disney+, American Idol fans now have multiple ways to engage with the series from real-time performances to post-show podcasts.

Produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, part of Sony Pictures Television, American Idol continues to showcase America’s best emerging singers. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman as executive producers for 19 Entertainment.

With live streaming, a companion podcast, and robust multiplatform engagement, American Idol proves that even after decades on air, the show is evolving with the times while keeping its heart in discovering and celebrating musical talent.

More Disney+ News: