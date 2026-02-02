Seth Rogen and The Muppets Celebrate the Return of "The Muppet Show" at an Intimate Hollywood Party
On Saturday night, the stars gathered The Hollywood Roosevelt to celebrate the return of "The Muppet Show"
The 50th anniversary special of The Muppet Show is almost here! On Saturday night, the Muppets and Seth Rogen were in attendance for an intimate party in Hollywood celebrating the show's return.
What’s Happening:
- Back in 1955, Jim Henson debuted the most iconic puppets that have ever existed.
- The Muppets, which originated as a shortform television series called Sam and Friends, have continued to hold a mainstay in pop culture for over 70 years.
- The Muppet Show, the felt-covered characters’ “big break,” debuted in 1976 and ran through 1981.
- And now, in celebration of the series' 50 year anniversary milestone, Disney is gearing up to honor the project that launched the characters into international fame with a special edition of the variety sketch comedy show.
- Combining pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter and the crew of characters fans know and love, The Muppet Show 50th anniversary special aims to introduce these puppets to an entirely new generation of fans.
- On Saturday, January 31st, The Muppets hosted an intimate party celebrating the return of The Muppet Show at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles.
- Check out some exciting photos of the event below!
- A number of celebrity fans were in attendee too, including Danny Trejo, Mae Martin, Lainey Wilson, Sam Richardson, Pamela Adlon, and more.
