Muppets Take the Parks This February in New "The Muppets Disney Park Day” Pin Collection

From Haunted Mansion hijinks to "Pigs in Space" Mountain adventures, beloved Muppets are starring in attraction-inspired pins at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Disney pin traders and Muppet fans alike have something new to get excited about, because your favorite park icons are about to get a whole lot more fabulously felt-covered.

What’s Happening:

If your pin board has been missing a little Muppet mayhem, Disney is fixing that in a big way. A brand-new “Muppets Disney Park Day” pin series is launching across both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, pairing beloved characters with iconic attractions in clever, collectible designs. From Uncle Deadly haunting the Haunted Mansion to Gonzo braving Kilimanjaro Safaris, this collection blends nostalgia, humor, and park pride into must-have pins.

According to Disney Pins Blog, the new rollout embraces what makes both Disney Parks and The Muppets timeless: personality, storytelling, and just a bit of delightful chaos. Each release imagines the characters stepping into classic park experiences, sometimes literally, creating crossover moments that feel tailor-made for Muppet pin collectors.

Expect a mix of standard pins, mini jumbo designs, and limited-release mystery boxes featuring Muppets reimagined as parts of famous attractions throughout the resorts.

February Releases at Walt Disney World



February 3 – Magic Kingdom

Uncle Deadly materializes at the Haunted Mansion.

Bean Bunny and Fozzie Bear take flight on Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

A mini jumbo pin features Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy posed in front of Cinderella Castle

Limited-release mystery boxes spotlight Muppets integrated into beloved attractions.



February 10 – EPCOT

The Swedish Chef cooks up trouble on Living with the Land.

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker team up with Figment—an inspired pairing for science lovers.

The Electric Mayhem rocks Spaceship Earth.



February 17 – Hollywood Studios

Pepe the King Prawn chills at Gertie’s Ice Cream.

Rowlf the Dog conducts cartoon chaos on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Gonzo and Pepe headline a mini jumbo Tower of Terror pin.



February 24 – Animal Kingdom

Gonzo and Camilla venture onto Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Sweetums conquers Expedition Everest.

Animal joins a flock of Muppet birds in a mini jumbo Tree of Life design.



Disneyland Resort Joins the Fun

February 3 – Disneyland

Gonzo and Rizzo set sail on Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Pigs in Space crew blast off at Space Mountain.

Kermit and Miss Piggy shine in a Sleeping Beauty Castle mini jumbo pin.

Mystery boxes continue the attraction-themed surprises.



February 24 – Disney California Adventure

Statler and Waldorf critique the thrills of Grizzly River Run (naturally).

The Penguin Orchestra brings musical charm to World of Color.

Scooter and Fozzie Bear stop by Carthay Circle.

Tips for Collectors

Arrive early on release days: Limited pins can disappear quickly.

Check mystery boxes since these often become sleeper hits in trading circles.

Watch for mini jumbos. Larger-format pins frequently gain collector value thanks to their display appeal.

For fans who already love Disney pins, this collection feels especially designed to spark joy, and maybe a little friendly trading competition.

