Rock On! RSVLTS Goes Full Nostalgia with The Muppets Collection
Well, folks, it's never too long until you find The Muppets turning up in some awesome places, and this time the whole crew is hanging out at RSVLTS! LP's favorite lifestyle fashion brand just dropped a new collection featuring beloved characters like Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and The Electric Mayhem, and longtime fans of The Muppet Show won't want to miss out on these styles.
RSVLTS has been sharing their love for The Muppets for a while now, and we always appreciate it when they find new ways to celebrate Jim Henson's incredible creations. This time, RSVLTS is focusing on The Muppet Show alongside Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem with an assortment of apparel spanning RSVLTS' signature KUNUFLEX™ button down shirts, Crewneck Sweatshirts and Tees, a Vintage Crewneck Tee, and a reversible bomber jacket.
Fans are invited to "Light the Lights" with a pattern that features all of their favorite Muppets (seriously, everyone is here!); then if you're really into the expressive faces of the cast, "Muppet Vision" is the shirt for you as it focuses mainly on everyone's eyes!
“Muppet Music Mayhem” showscase the band rocking out to some great tunes; while “The Great Gonzo” gives us peppers, cannons, and a helmet in homage to the blue daredevil.
The reversible bomber jacket may be RSVTLS's best yet as one side gives you Muppet Theater staff credentials and the other has you serving as a roadie for the Mayhem. Dreams to come true!
RSVLTS' The Muppets Collection is available now! Happy Shopping!
RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts
A RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex), women’s, and preschool styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70; preschool shirts sell for $39.
- "Light the Lights" - classic (unisex), women & preschooler styles/sizes
- “Muppet Vision” - classic (unisex), women & preschooler styles/sizes
- “Muppet Music Mayhem” - classic (unisex), women & preschooler styles/sizes
- “The Great Gonzo” - classic (unisex), women & preschooler styles/sizes
RSVLTS Bomber Jacket
Two styles in one awesome piece of outerwear! The reversible bomber jacket sells for $87.
- “Dr. Teeth 1976 Tour” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - reversible bomber jacket
RSVLTS Crewneck Sweatshirt
Cofortable and perfect for every lifestyle. Sweatshirts sell for $75.
- “Dr. Teeth 1976 Tour” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - crewneck sweatshirt
RSVLTS Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt
Traditional and trendy! T-shirts sell for $37.
- “Dr. Teeth Live in Concert!” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - vintage crewneck tee
RSVLTS Crewneck T-Shirt
This is your sign to by a new T-Shirt! T-shirts sell for $32.
- “Light the Lights” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - crewneck tee
