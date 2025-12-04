May I Have Your Atten-TRON? RSVLTS Hits the Grid With Their Latest Disney-Inspired Collection

Folks, it's finally happening. RSVLTS is bringing the energy of computer animation to their popular line of apparel and accessories with their first-ever Disney’s Tron Collection.



(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)



Fans of the Tron franchise can live out their pixelated dreams as RSVLTS delivers an impressive new collection of apparel featuring characters and moments from all three films: TRON, TRON: Legacy, and TRON: Ares.

The assortment includes 5 awesome patterns on signature KUNUFLEX™ button-down shirts available in classic (unisex) styles/sizing. Not to worry, there's more! For the casual fan who loves comfort, there are 2 crewneck tees, a vintage tee, and a sick performance hoodie.

You can complete your look with a dad hat; or the star piece of the collection is a reversible bomber jacket that features the Light Suit on one side and Flynn's Arcade iconography on the other! See you on the Grid!

The RSVLTS Disney's TRON Collection is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down Shirts

A RSVLTS classic! These designs are featured on signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and are available in classic (unisex) styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70.

“I Am Fearless” - classic (unisex) style/sizing

RSVLTS Performance Hoodies

Perfectly weighted and super stretchy, the performance hoodie is part activewear, part loungewear, and fully comfortable! Hoodies sell for $82

“Greetings Programs” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - performance hoodie

RSVLTS Bomber Jacket

Two styles in one awesome piece of outerwear! The reversible bomber jacket sells for $87.

“Light Suit” - classic (unisex) styles/sizes - reversible bomber jacket

RSVLTS Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt

Traditional and trendy! T-shirts sell for $37.

“Derezzed” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - vintage crewneck tee

RSVLTS Crewneck T-Shirt

Made forever ago...perfected in the '80s! T-shirts sell for $32.

“ Flynn’s Arcade ” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - crewneck tee

- classic (unisex) style/sizing - crewneck tee “I Am Fearless” - classic (unisex) style/sizing - crewneck tee

RSVLTS Dad Hat

RSVLTS Dad Hats retail for $30.

“Flynn’s Arcade” - dad hat

Check These Out Too:

Do you love this collection and are excited for more? RSVLTS has so many awesome styles to shop spanning dozens of pop culture franchises. Here are some other recent releases that we think are awesome!

World Showcase Souvenirs: New Ornaments and a New RSVLTS Button Up Arrive at EPCOT

Fill Your Wardrobe with Joy as "Mickey's Christmas Carol" Makes Its RSVLTS Debut

RSVLTS Delivers Retro-Futuristic Designs for the Modern Marvel Fan with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Collection

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



