World Showcase Souvenirs: New Ornaments and a New RSVLTS Button Up Arrive at EPCOT

Fans of fashion and the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, RSVLTS has dropped a new design of their signature button up shirts inspired by World Showcase and Spaceship Earth. Plus, pick up new ornaments celebrating Mickey in each pavilion.

On a recent trip to EPCOT, Laughing Place spotted some new merchandise inspired by World Showcase.

For those looking for apparel, a new RSVLTS button up shirt has arrived, featuring designs of Spaceship Earth as well as Mickey Mouse at the different country pavilions around the Walt Disney World park.

Retailing for $75, the shirt features Spaceship Earth’s iconic geometric design, with a Mickey all-over print.

For those who don’t wanna wear Mickey Mouse, a line of ornaments featuring the same country designs have also dropped.

Each ornament runs for $24.99, and is perfect for those who wanna bring a touch of World Showcase to their Christmas decor.

All these items are available now at Disney Traders.

