Photos: Santa Claus Moves to CommuniCore Hall for This Year's EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has taken over CommuniCore Hall for a second year, also serving this year as the place to meet with Santa Claus himself!

That's right, this year, CommuniCore Hall is the place to meet with Jolly Old Saint Nick. He has moved from his former home of the Odyssey pavilion, where guests can now meet with Santa Goofy.

Also on display at CommuniCore Hall is the returning 8-foot-tall gingerbread display inspired by Spaceship Earth. The geodesic sphere made up of hundreds of handcrafted gingerbread triangles even lights up and dances to music periodically throughout the day, just like its full-size counterpart! A countdown clock, presented by Citizen, counts down to each light show.

Disney shared a time-lapse video of EPCOT's pastry chefs putting together this magnificent creation.

The excellently named Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow can also be found here, serving up delicious cookies such as a Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie.

