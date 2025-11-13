EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Full Foodie Guide

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth is back to delight guests from November 28 to December 30, 2025, transforming the park into a showcase of global holiday traditions, entertainment, and, most importantly, festive food! This year's lineup features a mix of returning fan-favorites, like the Cheese Fondue at Bavaria Holiday Kitchen and the Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie, alongside several tempting new additions, including the Liquid Nitrogen Chocolate-Peppermint Mousse and the Tostada de Carne. Sweet tooths can also embark on the popular Holiday Cookie Stroll by collecting five cookies to earn a special prize.

World Celebration

Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow Menu

Location: CommuniCore Hall

Food Items: Prototype Cookie: Sugar cookie with orange-cranberry icing and dark chocolate (New) Ginger-Molasses Cookie with cream cheese icing (New) Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie

Beverages: Gingerbread Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic) Gingerbread Milk Shake with whipped cream vodka Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s (Non-alcoholic) Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s with whipped cream vodka (New) Crooked Can Brewing Company Gingerbread Bock (New) Gulf Stream Brewing Baking Spirits Bright Gingerbread Red Ale (New) Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Frosted Gingerbread White Stout Beer Flight Seasonal Wine



Favorites of Festivals Past Menu

Location: CommuniCore Plaza

Food Items: Reuben Croquettes with pastrami, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese with Thousand Island dipping sauce Brown Sugar and Mustard-glazed Ham Sliders with cranberry and apple coleslaw on a Hawaiian roll Panettone Holiday Trifle with eggnog custard topped with cranberry-cherry compote and sugared almonds

Beverages: Cigar City Brewing Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Brown Ale (New) Keel Farms Pecan Pie Hard Cider Southern Tier Brewing Co. Tiramisu Imperial Stout Beverage Flight Seasonal White Wine Seasonal Red Wine Martin Ray Chardonnay Katherine Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon



Connections Café Menu

Location: In World Discovery

Food Item: Holiday Sugar Cookie



Connections Eatery Menu

Location: In World Discovery

Food Item: Figment Holiday Sweater Liege Waffle: Chocolate-coated gingerbread waffle with a flurry of blizzard-themed sprinkles and white chocolate garnish

Beverage: Spiced Caramel Apple: Minute Maid Cranberry Juice, apple cider, and caramel syrup garnished with a cinnamon stick (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey) (New)



World Discovery

Holiday Hearth Desserts Menu

Location: The Odyssey

Food Items: Cranberry-Oatmeal Cookie (Plant-based) (New) Red Velvet Cake Pop with festive sprinkles (New) Reindeer Chow featuring M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend Apple-Caramel Crumb Cake Chocolate-covered Toffee Brittle

Beverages: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s (Non-alcoholic) Frozen Caramel Hot Cocoa featuring TWIX cookie bar pieces and Whipped Cream (Non-alcoholic) BRLO Winter Hard Cider (New) Keel Farms Yukon Maple Bourbon Hard Cider (New) 3 Daughters Brewing Peppermint Hard Cider (New) Wicked Weed Brewing Jack Frost IPA Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Cranberry Vanilla Wheat Ale (New) Brewery Ommegang Gilded Noel White Chocolate Imperial Blonde Stout (New) Beer Flight Hard Cider Flight Cocoa Peppermint Warmer: Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s with peppermint schnapps



World Showcase

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Mexico

Food Items: Tostada de Carne: Braised beef tips slowly cooked Mexican-style atop a fried corn tortilla with black beans, crispy onions, and queso fresco (New) Tamal de Pollo con Mole: Shredded chicken and mole in corn masa topped with mole negro, queso fresco, crema Mexicana, slivered almonds, and sesame seeds (New) Dulce de Leche Churro sprinkled with cinnamon sugar (New)

Beverages: Chai-mazing Margarita: Chai-infused Dulce Vida Tequila Blanco, apple-ginger juice, and chai liqueur (New) Horchata Margarita: Cinnamon-infused Ilegal Mezcal, Abasolo Corn Whiskey, agua de horchata, and cinnamon horchata rum (New) Holiday Cerveza: Mexican artisanal craft lager with black currant liqueur



Shanghai Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: China

Food Items: BBQ Char Siu Pork Fried Rice with Chinese $\textLa$ sausage, egg, yellow onion, green onion, and sesame (New) Beef Noodle Soup Bowl with slow-braised beef shank, green onion, and house-made chili oil Vegetable Spring Rolls with citrus sauce

Beverages: Tiger Milk Tea with Assam black tea, whole milk, brown sugar syrup, and tapioca boba (Non-alcoholic) (NEW) Brew Hub Year of the Dragon: Dragon fruit lager Butterfly Lantern: Butterfly pea blossom gin, vodka, prickly pear syrup, lychee syrup, and white boba Lychee Martini: Vodka, lychee syrup, and vermouth Peach of Longevity: Peach schnapps, citrus vodka, piña colada mix, and Minute Maid Orange Juice



Refreshment Outpost Menu

Location: African Outpost

Food Items: Spiced Shrimp Stew with Jollof Rice (New) DOLE Whip Raspberry in a waffle cone (Plant-based)

Beverages: Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Florida Ginger Snap Lager (New) Crooked Can Brewing Company Chocolate Mint Cookie Stout (New) Ciderboys Caramel Apple Hard Cider Boyd & Blair Chai Tea Mule



Bavaria Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Germany

Food Items: Pork Schnitzel with mushroom sauce, spätzle, and braised red cabbage Cheese Fondue in a bread bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes Hazelnut Linzer Cookie with raspberry jam

Beverages: Weihenstephaner Kristallweissbier (New) Possmann Pure Hard Cider von Trapp Brewing Trösten Smoked Dark Lager Beverage Flight Regional Riesling Glühwein: House-made hot spiced wine. Served warm



Sommerfest Menu

Location: Germany

Beverage: Warm Apfel Cider with Jägermeister liqueur garnished with an orange wedge. (Served warm) (New)



Tuscany Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Italy

Food Items: Salsiccia e Peperoni: Sweet sausage, roasted peppers, and focaccia (New) Pizza e Cioccolato: Fried house-made pizza dough with sugar, cinnamon, and chocolate (New) Montanara: Fried house-made pizza dough with pomodoro sauce, Parmesan, and fresh basil

Beverages: Peroni Pilsner Tiramisu Stout Prosecco Moscato Chianti Italian Red Sangria Italian-inspired Blood Orange Margarita: Tequila, triple sec, and blood orange liqueur



Fife and Drum Menu

Location: American Adventure

Food Item: Apple Pie Sundae: Apple pie filling with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce topped with streusel (New)



Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue Menu

Location: American Adventure

Beverage: Frozen Gingerbread Eggnog with gingerbread syrup topped with nutmeg (Non-alcoholic; spirited version available with Thomas Tew Single Barrel Rum) (New)



Block & Hans Menu

Location: American Adventure

Food Item: Cinnamon-glazed Nuts (Plant-based)

Beverages: Apple Pie Frozen Slush: Frozen Minute Maid Apple Juice with cinnamon syrup topped with cinnamon and sugar (Non-alcoholic) (Spirited version available with apple pie moonshine) (New)



American Holiday Table Menu

Location: American Adventure

Food Items: Chocolate Cookie featuring SNICKERS bar pieces and salted caramel (New) Slow-roasted Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and comeback sauce

Beverages: Victory Brewing Co. Chocolate Cherry Stout (New) Crooked Can Brewing Company Bah HOPbug IPA 3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter Beer Flight Regional White Wine Regional Red Wine



Funnel Cake Menu

Location: American Adventure

Food Item: Red Velvet Cookie Funnel Cake topped with powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, cream cheese whipped cream, red velvet cookie pieces, mini chocolate chips, and chocolate syrup (New)



Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Japan

Food Items: Strawberry Bun: Soft pink dessert bao containing sweet strawberry cream filling finished with a light coconut sauce (New) Sushi Tree Roll: Christmas tree-shaped sushi roll with krab meat and cream cheese garnished with spicy mayo and colorful rice pearls Toshikoshi Soba: Buckwheat soba noodles in hot dashi fish-based soup topped with shrimp tempura and chopped green onion

Beverages: Yuzu Refresher: Yuzu and passion fruit drink with Minute Maid Premium Lemonade and popping green apple boba pearls (Non-alcoholic) (New) Sapporo Premium Black Beer Chocolate Nigori Sake Japanese Punch: Shōchū, plum wine, white cranberry juice, and lemon juice



Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Menu

Location: Morocco

Food Items: Moroccan Wrap with tomato-cucumber relish and garlic sauce served on warm Moroccan flatbread (Choice of Chermoula Chicken, Moroccan-spiced Lamb, or Falafel (Plant-based)) Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips

Beverages: 3 Daughters Brewing Golden Fig Hard Cider (New) Keel Farms Frostbite Blueberry Ginger Hard Cider (New) Gulf Stream Brewing Holiday Snakebite Beverage Flight Sparkling Holiday Fig Cocktail: Sparkling Wine, Kleiner Feigling liqueur, and white cranberry juice



L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Between Morocco and France

Food Items: Mickey-shaped Almond Black and White Cookie (New) Pastrami on Rye with house-made pickles and deli mustard Smoked Salmon Potato Latke Potato Latkes (Plant-based) Rugelach: Pastry with raspberry jam, walnuts, and cinnamon

Beverages: Brooklyn Brewery Black Chocolate Stout Frozen New York Whiskey Sour: Manifest Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine



Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: France

Food Items: Macaron de Noël aux Épices: Large gingerbread macaron with spiced filling (New) Dinde Rôtie, Sauce et Garniture, servi avec Patates Douces: Roasted turkey with mushrooms, pearl onions, bacon, turkey gravy, and roasted sweet potatoes (New) Crème de Saumon Fumé en Brioche aux Grains de Sesames, Concombre et Radis: Smoked salmon spread on a sesame brioche roll with cucumber and radishes

Beverages: Pierre Sparr Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rosé (New) Vin Chaud French Mulled Wine flavored with orange and cinnamon spices. Served warm (New) Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Vodka, cocoa, and whipped cream



Yukon Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Canada

Food Items: Maple Leaf Shortbread Cookie with maple buttercream (New) Seared Salmon with butternut squash purée, maple-bourbon glaze, and fennel-arugula salad Beef Bourguignon with crushed potatoes

Beverages: Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic) 81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale Collective Arts Brewing Brown Sugar Coffee Porter (New) Beer Flight Regional Ice Wine Regional Red Wine Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee with Tap 357 Canadian Maple Rye Whisky



Refreshment Port Menu

Location: Near Canada

Food Item: Turkey Poutine: Sweet potato fries with turkey gravy, cranberry relish, and crispy onions

Beverages: Keel Farms Cinnamon Sugar Donut Hard Cider (New) Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine



Swirled Showcase Menu

Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination Pavillion

Food Items: Liquid Nitrogen Chocolate-Peppermint Mousse featuring M&M’S Holiday Mint Chocolate Candies (New) Soft-serve in a waffle cone (Vanilla, Apple-Cinnamon, or Dark Chocolate)

Beverages: Soda Float: Barq’s Red Creme Soda or Barq’s Root Beer with vanilla soft-serve (Non-alcoholic) Yuletide Float: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Barq’s Red Creme Soda with apple-cinnamon soft-serve Coffee Float: Dark chocolate soft-serve with Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee and choice of Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur or Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur



Holiday Sweets & Treats Menu

Location: Near Point of Entry

Food Items: Peppermint Sundae: Chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, and peppermint candy

Beverages: Festive Flight featuring Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Includes Christmas Sugar Cookie Hot Cocoa, Gingerbread Hot Cocoa, and Cookie Butter Hot Cocoa) Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s (Non-alcoholic) Chocolate-Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea (Non-alcoholic) Carib Brewery Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree IPA (New) Stevens Point Brewery Whole Hog Hazelnut Brownie Porter (New) Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s with choice of liqueur (Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur, or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey) Chocolate-Peppermint Shake with Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea and whipped cream vodka



Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination Pavillion

Food Items: Kālua Pork with coconut, sweet potatoes, and mango salad Lomi Lomi Salmon with tomatoes, onions, salmon roe, yuzu mayonnaise, and yuca chips Coffee-Mocha Cookie topped with coffee-infused buttercream, cocoa nibs, and chocolate-covered espresso beans

Beverages: Maui Brewing Co. Mango Stickee Rice IPA (New) Florida Orange Groves Winery Pineapple Sparkling Wine Melon Breeze: DOLE Pineapple Juice, lime juice, melon liqueur, and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum



Nochebuena Cocina Menu

Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavillion

Food Items: Pan de Jamón: Traditional Latin Christmas bread, rolled ham, raisins, and green olives (New) Plant-based Chorizo Tamale with plant-based cotija and spicy red chile sauce (Plant-based) Cinnamon-spiced Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

Beverages: Ponche Navideño: Christmas punch with apples, pears, guava, oranges, dried hibiscus, brown sugar, tamarind, cinnamon sticks, and cloves (Served warm) (Non-alcoholic) Left Hand Brewing Co. Mexican Hot Chocolate Milk Stout



Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen Menu

Location: Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Food Items: Cinnamon-glazed Almonds (Plant-based) Cinnamon-glazed Cashews (Plant-based) Cinnamon-glazed Pecans (Plant-based) Fire-roasted Chestnuts (Plant-based)

Beverages: Eggnog (Non-alcoholic) Southern Tier Brewing Co. Chestnut Praline Imperial Ale Eggnog with choice of liqueur (Fireball Cinnamon Whisky or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey



World Nature

Sunshine Seasons Menu

Location: The Land

Food Item: Peanut Butter Cookie featuring M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend

Beverage: Cookie Milk Shake: Spiced gelato with whipped cream, a cookie wreath, Mickey-shaped holly, and sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (New)



Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Menu

Location: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company throughout the park

Beverage: Holiday Cookie Latte: Espresso, caramel sauce, almond syrup, and choice of milk topped with whipped cream and merry sugar sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur)



Holiday Cookie Stroll Items

To complete the Holiday Cookie Stroll and redeem a special treat from Holiday Sweets & Treats, you need to purchase five of the following items:

Prototype Cookie: Sugar cookie with orange-cranberry icing and dark chocolate (New) Location: Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow

Ginger-Molasses Cookie with cream cheese icing (New) Location: Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow

Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie Location: Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow

Holiday Sugar Cookie Location: Connections Café

Cranberry-Oatmeal Cookie (Plant-based) (New) Location: Holiday Hearth Desserts

Hazelnut Linzer Cookie with raspberry jam Location: Bavaria Holiday Kitchen

Chocolate Cookie featuring SNICKERS bar pieces and salted caramel (New) Location: American Holiday Table

Mickey-shaped Almond Black and White Cookie (New) Location: L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen

Rugelach: Pastry with raspberry jam, walnuts, and cinnamon Location: L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen

Maple Leaf Shortbread Cookie with maple buttercream (New) Location: Yukon Holiday Kitchen

Coffee-Mocha Cookie topped with coffee-infused buttercream, cocoa nibs, and chocolate-covered espresso beans Location: Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen

Cinnamon-spiced Chocolate Crinkle Cookie Location: Nochebuena Cocina

Peanut Butter Cookie featuring M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend Location: Sunshine Seasons

