Photos: Figment’s Holiday Sweater Inspires This Year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Merchandise

With the return of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (now through December 30th) comes a number of new merchandise items to mark the occasion. Perfect for winter wear and all the fun festivities, most of these items were seen at the Creations Shop in World Celebration at EPCOT, but will likely appear in other areas of the park as well.

After debuting a sweater inspired by that which Figment wears during the festival on Journey into Imagination with Figment last year, this year's collection takes even greater inspiration from the design. Firstly, the sweater itself is back this year in a slightly different design, retailing for $79.99.

The design also features on a throw blanket ($69.99) and an adorable pair of mouse ears ($36.99).

Figment himself is featured in his sweater on a new Loungefly purse ($44.99), which also features a Spaceship Earth-inspired backdrop.

Mickey and Minnie join Figment to celebrate the holidays on this festive mug ($27.99).

Figment's holiday sweater also features on this year's Spirit Jersey, which you can pick up for $79.99.

If, like this author, you are a big fan of Figment, you'll definitely want to pick up this new plush featuring the beloved dragon in his festive sweater for $24.99.

Also for $24.99 is an ornament of Figment along with the Festival of the Holidays logo.

Annual Passholders can pick up their own exclusive design on a long sleeved tee for $44.99.

Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition is back for 2025, which sees guests make their way throughout the park on a scavenger hunt looking for Olaf. Once finished (or claimed, rather), participants can return their card and receive a special prize – a series of plates featuring your favorite Frozen friends.

Finally, we have the usual assortment of pins, mostly featuring Mickey Mouse, but there is also one featuring The American Adventure's Gingerbread House, and one featuring Mickey and Minnie wearing Figment's sweater. The pins range in price from $19.99 to $22.99.

Stitch and Angel feature on a Candlelight Processional pin.

