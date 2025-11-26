Disney VoluntEARS Deliver 1,000 Thanksgiving Meals to the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida
Walt Disney World continues this festive tradition of helping those in need in the Central Florida area.
Walt Disney World is already known for giving, and especially during the holiday season. This Thanksgiving week is no different, as folks from Walt Disney World have already been delivering 1,000 meals to two Central Florida charities.
What's Happening:
- This year, Walt Disney World is delivering 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to Florida individuals and families in need at Coalition for the Homeless and Harbor House of Central Florida.
- We were invited out to the Coalition for the Homeless headquarters today in Central Florida to go behind the scenes to see the food delivery in action.
- In addition to a number of Disney VoluntEARS, outgoing WDW Ambassador Sharon Smith-Conrad and incoming Ambassador Kylee Withers were also on hand to give a helping hand.
- Learn more about Disney and the Coalition for the Homeless' efforts this Thanksgiving with our interviews below.
- For over 25 years, Disney chefs have prepared Thanksgiving meals for our community. The dishes are made in our kitchens and served by cast members at the Coalition on Thanksgiving Day.
- Take a look at some of Disney's previous Thanksgiving based charity efforts at the links below:
