Photos: Drop In To The New Disney Drop Shop at Disney Springs

The Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs has welcomed a new concept to its collection of retail experiences, this one bringing the popular Blind Box trend to a single location at Walt Disney World.

The new Disney Drop Shop opened at the Marketplace Co-Op today, in the spot that was once home to Vault (walking through the front door on the right). That retail concept still exists, though it has moved directly across the Co-Op, taking over the now-shuttered D-Tech on Demand location.

The new Disney Drop Shop specializes in merchandise as part of the popular Blind Box trend, specializing largely in Disney branded favorites, though you might find some others here too. The new location features major collectible brands, like Cosbi, Beast Kingdom, and Pop Mart, all of which have partnered with Disney to bring blind boxes of favorite characters from the worlds of Disney Animation, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

The new location was originally announced to only be accessible by virtual queue, though on our visit that feature was not in place. It will likely absolutely be used when new merchandise “Drops” into the Drop Shop, or as crowds demand.

The Blind Boxes themselves range in price, with some starting from $9.99 and others climbing up into the $20 or $30 range. Some even go higher, coming in at $50.99 for a blind box collectible. It is also important to note that at this location, no discounts apply. Anything purchased in this location, due to the blind box nature, cannot be returned, exchanged, or refunded.

The Disney Drop Shop is now open at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

To visit the new retail experience for yourself, or any of the other retail experiences of Disney Springs and the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.



