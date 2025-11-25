On-Site Activities In Advance: New Calendars Arrive on Walt Disney World Website

Of course I want to watch Elio outside!

A new tool has arrived on the Walt Disney World website and it will help you get the most out of your stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel if you’re pre-planning your out-of-the-park activities.

What’s Happening:

Guests planning on visiting Walt Disney World and staying at one of their numerous on-site official resort hotels have a new tool to help with their vacation planning.

Located on the official Walt Disney World site, guests can now plan in advance any activities they might want to participate in at the hotels thanks to new PDFs.

If you navigate to your select resort, like say, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, you’d head to the Recreation tab. There, you’ll learn about all the amenities and activities offered at your resort, but more importantly - a new selection at the top of the list for “Activities Schedule.”

Those who have visited Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in the past know that this document is featured throughout the hotel’s main areas alerting guests to what movies might be screened under the stars, any fun pool parties, what unique experiences take place around the grounds and more.

Now, you can see these times in advance - and while some are DAY specific, nothing posted in advance seems to be DATE specific, meaning the activities happen regularly (though are still subject to change).