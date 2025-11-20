Photos: Disney Springs Decks the Halls for the Holidays with Trees, Meet and Greets, and More

The Holidays at Disney World are finally here! And guests looking to celebrate don’t need a theme park ticket to jump into the festive fun. Over at Disney Springs, jump into the yuletide spirit with photo ops, Christmas trees, Santa meet and greets, and more!

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney World theme parks aren’t the only place to celebrate the holidays!

Over at Disney Springs, guests can jump into the holiday fun with plenty of Christmas themed experiences that don’t require a ticket.

Laughing Place had a chance to head to the premiere shopping district to check out some of the exciting offerings available to guests.

Christmas Tree Stroll

Get into the spirit of giving with the amazing Christmas Tree Stroll. Scattered throughout the entirety of Disney Springs, fans will find trees themed to several different Disney films and attractions. Some trees even interact with MagicBand+, lighting up and playing sounds as you approach. You can find complimentary maps for the experience at several locations throughout Disney Springs as well as marked locations on the My Disney Experience digital map.

Let’s take a look at some of the trees.

Sphere

Toy Story

Annual Passholder

Town Center Tree

Frozen

Once Upon a Toy

The Princess and the Frog

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Coco

Villains

Mickey & Minnie

Fantasia

The Lion King

For those looking to commemorate their stroll, you can grab several fun souvenirs themed to the 2025 event. This includes engraved glassware and ornaments.

Disney PhotoPass Studio

The Disney PhotoPass Studio has decked its halls for the holidays, providing guests with a great way to take a festive photo with friends and family. The updated holiday experience features themed back drops, Magic Shots, and themed sets. The experience is included in Memory Maker, but guests can also purchase individual shots or photo packages.

Santa’s Marketplace

A classic holiday tradition is also available to guests visiting Disney Springs. Utilizing a virtual queue, guests can meet the man, the myth, the legend himself! The Santa Claus meet and greet offers several photo opportunities themed the Santa’s workshop as well as a gift shop experience afterwards. Again, these pictures are included in Memory Maker, but can also be purchased individually.

Holiday Touches

Throughout Disney Springs, guests will find plenty of themed backdrops, Christmas decor, and more. There are plenty of free activities and entertainment, including a Strolling Piano, Douglas Fir the talking tree, and a Letter to Santa station. There is so much to explore throughout Disney Springs, you’ll wanna make sure you leave plenty of time to enjoy the yuletide detailing.

