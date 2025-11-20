Far Out! Disney's Pop Century Resort Unveils Retro Mickey & Friends Lobby Mural
Walt Disney World’s Pop Century Resort has reached another milestone in its lobby refurbishment, revealing a new time-traveling mural featuring the Mickey & Friends characters.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this summer, Disney’s Pop Century Resort began a retro refresh of the lobby area.
- The long lobby area had maintained most of its design elements from its 2003 opening.
- However, as a part of the refresh, the throwback decor has received some modern touches.
- The sprawling back wall of the lobby area previously featured framed memorabilia from decades past.
- Now, the more maximalist aesthetic has been replaced with a celebratory mural featuring Mickey & Friends characters through the different decades the resort pays homage to.
- Moving through the timeline, Minnie can be seen celebrating the 50s with midcentury fashion and iconography.
- Daisy is embracing the flower-power of the 1960s.
- Goofy has disco fever with a popped collar.
- Pluto is surrounded by totally tubular 80s designs.
- Donald is looking fly in a fresh 90s backdrop.
- The changes are a part of a refresh of the resort, affecting nearly every aspect of the guest experience.
- Back in May, Disney revealed remodeled rooms at the resort, giving the rooms a clean and bright pop-art aesthetic.
- Around the same time, the Everything Pop Shopping & Dining area debuted a brand new look as well as a new coffee shop.
- It’s great to see Disney continue to modernize their lineup of value resorts, with Pop Century being one of the best deals on property.
- While not as cheap as the All-Star Resorts, Pop Century has access to the Disney Skyliner and offers a charming and kitschy vibe that can’t be found at any other Disney resort.
- For those looking to experience the magic on a budget, Pop Century is definitely one of the best places to stay at Walt Disney World.
- For those looking to experience the nostalgia of pop culture past, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
