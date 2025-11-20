Far Out! Disney's Pop Century Resort Unveils Retro Mickey & Friends Lobby Mural

Walt Disney World’s Pop Century Resort has reached another milestone in its lobby refurbishment, revealing a new time-traveling mural featuring the Mickey & Friends characters.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this summer, Disney’s Pop Century Resort began a retro refresh of the lobby area.

The long lobby area had maintained most of its design elements from its 2003 opening.

However, as a part of the refresh, the throwback decor has received some modern touches.

The sprawling back wall of the lobby area previously featured framed memorabilia from decades past.

Now, the more maximalist aesthetic has been replaced with a celebratory mural featuring Mickey & Friends characters through the different decades the resort pays homage to.

Moving through the timeline, Minnie can be seen celebrating the 50s with midcentury fashion and iconography.

Daisy is embracing the flower-power of the 1960s.

Goofy has disco fever with a popped collar.

Pluto is surrounded by totally tubular 80s designs.

Donald is looking fly in a fresh 90s backdrop.

The changes are a part of a refresh of the resort, affecting nearly every aspect of the guest experience.

Back in May, Disney revealed remodeled rooms at the resort, giving the rooms a clean and bright pop-art aesthetic.

Around the same time, the Everything Pop Shopping & Dining area debuted a brand new look as well as a new coffee shop.

It’s great to see Disney continue to modernize their lineup of value resorts, with Pop Century being one of the best deals on property.

While not as cheap as the All-Star Resorts, Pop Century has access to the Disney Skyliner and offers a charming and kitschy vibe that can’t be found at any other Disney resort.

For those looking to experience the magic on a budget, Pop Century is definitely one of the best places to stay at Walt Disney World.

