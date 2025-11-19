Photos: Disney's Beach Club's Gingerbread Carousel Display Rides in for its 25th Year

The edible display is made of 2024 pieces of gingerbread.

Disney Beach Club Resort is embracing the holiday season with the return of the gingerbread carousel lobby display.

What’s Happening:

The Holidays at Disney World are here!

Arriving with it are a plethora of decor, entertainment, specially-ticketed parties, food and beverage offerings, and more across the entire resort.

Over at Disney’s Beach Club, guests can check out a gorgeous carousel display made of gingerbread.

This is the 25th anniversary of the edible display, featuring a sweet treat theme.

The massive display is created by Disney’s culinary team, made almost entirely out of edible treats.

This year, the four horses each take on the appearance of a different holiday sweet.

Of course, there is a classic gingerbread horse, which is joined by ones inspired by candy canes, swiss rolls, and fruit cake.

Next to the carousel is an additional horse, themed to the amazing baking team that helped bring the display to life.

In an equally edible display, a fondant scroll shares information with the guests about the ingredients of the massive display.

This includes: 432 pounds of honey 1200 pounds of rye flour 100 pounds of eggs 25 pounds of spices 10 pounds of simple syrup 200 pounds of icing 10 quarts of egg whites 100 pounds of confectioner’s sugar 200 gumpaste flowers 50 pounds of dark chocolate 20 pounds of Grand Marnier 2024 pieces of gingerbread 25 gold hidden Mickeys



While the display may get your sweet tooth cravings into high gear, the adjacent sweets popup is also now available for guests to purchase gingerbread and other delicious treats.

You’ll also find a limited edition pin and ornament celebrating this year’s display.

