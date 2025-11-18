Walt Disney World Cast Members Sprint for the Season in Annual Friends and Family 5K

The event took place in the early morning hours at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Over the weekend, Walt Disney World cast members were able to participate in a fun tradition that also promotes wellness and well being, running a 5K through Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Over the weekend, thousands of Disney cast members and their families came together at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the annual Be Well… Cast Member, Friends & Family Holiday 5K, a signature tradition that embodies Disney’s commitment to connection, community, and whole-person well-being.

The event is a great example of how Disney’s Be Well platform supports cast members and their families through a comprehensive suite of well-being resources.

This includes a host of sports and walking leagues and events like this one, the cast member 5K, and even digital tools like Disney CareConnect, a cast-exclusive well-being app.

Other resources include on-site and virtual Evernorth Well-being Navigators providing access to services for family and even home support, on-site and virtual care at the Center for Living Well at Walt Disney World Resort, Headspace, the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), and Care.com services for family and home support, reflecting Disney’s commitment to holistic well-being in every season and in every aspect of life.

A fine example of friend and family relationships across different generations among Walt Disney World cast members also took place at the event this weekend, where cast member Mitchelle Lugo, who has been with the company for 21 years, led a group of participants in the 5k which include her husband (himself a cast member for 24 years) and their daughter who is a 17 year old High School senior.

For them, the race has been an annual tradition for the family, but grew even larger this year when Mitchelle’s colleague, a manager of location planning, John Cogliandro, joined her family along with his wife and 12 year old son for the 5k.

What They’re Saying:

Mitchelle Lugo: “We’re so grateful to be able to do this as a family. Between work and school, quality time can be hard to come by. Cast events like this holiday 5K bring us together to support each other in new and exciting challenges. It helps us stay on track with our health and gives us a chance to spend time together!”

Five For All Ages:

The holiday 5K for cast members welcomes all fitness levels, making it a great opportunity for cast members and their families to make their way through the park - in this case, Disney’s Animal Kingdom - by walking, jogging, running, or rolling.

In years past, the holiday tradition exclusively for cast members has taken place at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and even to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort, and Aulani - a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaii.

Also in the past, guests from the U.S. Marine Corps have joined to run in the event, celebrating the relationship with the Toys for Tots program.

