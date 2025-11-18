Photos: This Year's Gingerbread Castle and Other Special Holiday Items Now at Disney's Contemporary Resort

Plenty of holiday-based food and drink, and a couple of pieces of merch, are also available.

The holidays are in full swing at Disney's Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World, with this year's Gingerbread Castle on display, along with other special holiday items that are now available.

Inspired by Cinderella's Dream Castle, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, and decorated by the Contemporary Resort Baking Team, the massive gingerbread display consists of over 1200 gingerbread bricks and was decorated by 40 cast members.

Beyond the display, there are also several holiday items now on sale at the Contemporary, including this mug for $19.99 that continues the gingerbread theme.

And then are the food and drink items, starting with this Frozen Hot Cocoa ($6.29) and a Glutten/Wheat-Friendly Gingerbread Mickey ($11.79).

A House-Made Tree Butter Cookie ($5.99) and a Gingersnap Cookie ($5.79).

Peppermint Bark ($14.99).

And then there's a Contemporary Resort ornament ($24.99), featuring Mickey and Minnie - don't eat this one!