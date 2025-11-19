The Hyperion Historical Alliance Press Unveils Rare Chapters of Disney History in New Annual Volume
The Hyperion Historical Alliance Press is proud to announce the release of its 2024–25 Annual, the fifth volume in its series exploring rare and remarkable chapters of Disney history.
The Hyperion Historical Alliance (HHA), a non-profit association of scholars, historians, and archivists, has released its highly anticipated 2024–25 Annual.
- The Hyperion Historical Alliance (HHA) 2024–25 Annual is now available for sale on Amazon.
- The publication is the fifth in a series that features extensively researched, in-depth articles authored by members of this professional association, bringing to light previously underexplored subjects from the world of Disney history.
- This new edition features five detailed articles, each shining a light on a unique facet of The Walt Disney Company's past:
- Kansas City Camera: The Universal Model A #2388, an account chronicling Walt Disney’s first professional movie camera, which he used early in his pioneering film-making career.
- The "Donald Ducks" Polo Team Goes to Mexico, a look at the adventures of Disney studio polo players who traveled to Mexico to compete after Walt Disney himself retired from participating in the matches.
- Walt Disney and Les Gemeaux: The Story of Disney's French Sketchbook Project, an exploration of a short-lived collaboration between the Disney studio and the famed French animation studio Les Gémeaux immediately following the end of World War II on an unmade package film.
- Beauty and the Director: The Marriage and Collaborative Artistry of Mary Costa and Frank Tashlin, a history of the personal life and creative partnership of Disney Legend Mary Costa (the voice of Princess Aurora in Sleeping Beauty) and former Disney story artist-turned-director Frank Tashlin. Their marriage lasted twelve years, from 1953 to 1966.
- Celebrity Sports Center and the Path to Walt Disney World, a chronicling of how Disney’s recreational Colorado project, the Celebrity Sports Center in Denver, was used as a training ground that set the groundwork for the future cast members of the "Florida Project," which became Walt Disney World.
The HHA and the Preservation of Disney's Past
- The Hyperion Historical Alliance, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to advancing member-initiated projects related to Disney history.
- While independent of The Walt Disney Company, the HHA works to deepen research relationships among scholars and professionals, striving to produce and broadly share historically accurate portrayals of Walt Disney and the company that bears his name.
- Their publications, including the Annual and the Monograph series, serve to enrich the historical record and often address inaccuracies or debunk widely held myths within Disney lore.
- By identifying and preserving documents, artwork, and other materials at risk of being lost to time, the HHA plays a critical role in safeguarding the legacy of the artists, executives, and other creative talents who contributed to the Disney story.
