Dive into the History of Walt Disney's "Fantasia" in J.B. Kaufman's New Book "Worlds to Conquer," Coming this November

The hardcover deep dive is set to debut on November 11th.

Regarded as one of Walt Disney’s most ambitious and iconic films, 1940’s Fantastia is the subject of the third book in the Disney “Making of" series.

This Fall, Worlds to Conquer: The Art & Making of Walt Disney’s Fantasia is set to bring fans deep into the history and creation of Walt’s third feature length film.

In celebration of The Walt Disney Company's 100 year anniversary, J.B. Kaufman penned the hardcover collectible to honor one of Walt's most iconic pieces of art.

Kaufman is the perfect man for the job, as he has previously documented the history of other Disney classics like Snow White and characters like Donald Duck.

The film, which consists of animated sequences tailored to music by Leopold Stokowski and the Philadelphia Orchestra, is highly regarded as one of Disney’s most unique and mature animated projects.

Not only was the film visually and conceptually revolutionary, the introduction of Fantasound, meaning the film was presented with multiple audio channels, propelled the industry towards surround sound.

Throughout the book, readers will get a chance to view source material, photographs of production, concept artwork, script, and more as they dive into the creation of the classic animated feature.

Retailing for $60, the book is set to debut on November 11th, 2025.

Preorders are available now on Amazon, with Worlds to Conquer: The Art & Making of Walt Disney’s Fantasia currently on sale for $55.80.

You can learn more here

