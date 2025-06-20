Book Review: "The Art of Elio" Is a Vivid Showcase of Pixar’s Unsung Talent

The latest addition to Chronicle Books’ beloved “Art of” series highlights the visual imagination behind Elio, with dazzling concept art and reflections from artists across the studio.

As Pixar’s Elio makes its way into the hearts of audiences, Chronicle Books’ The Art of Elio offers a colorful deep dive into the studio’s latest intergalactic coming-of-age tale. With a heartfelt preface by Pixar CCO Pete Docter and a foreword by original director Adrian Molina, the book is a handsome companion piece that lives up to the high standards of the “Art of" series, even if it leaves some deeper production questions unanswered.

From the embossed purple cover featuring the Communiverse to the high-quality semi-gloss pages packed with fold-out color scripts and stunning concept art, The Art of Elio is a tactile joy. Its visual presentation mirrors the movie’s aesthetic strengths: bold colors, rich textures, and expressive design. Chapters are cleanly divided between “Elio of Earth" and “The Communiverse," guiding readers through both the grounded humanity of its protagonist and the vibrant absurdity of the galaxy he stumbles into.

What sets this volume apart is how it shines a light on the lesser-known names behind the scenes. Unlike the credits scroll that can feel overwhelming at the end of a Pixar film, here, readers get to hear from a wide range of artists, designers, and supervisors. Contributors like shading art director Maria Lee, story leads Nicolle Castro and James Robertson, and effects supervisor David Quirus offer insights into how individual departments helped bring Elio’s universe to life. It's a refreshing reminder of the vast team effort behind every Pixar feature.

Production designer Harley Jessup’s work stands out with early design explorations of the Communiverse, while character designer Yingzong Xin and story artist Brandon Moon (who also voices Helix) offer creative interpretations that enrich our appreciation of the film’s visual diversity. The book even includes the location of the film’s A113 Easter egg — a sticker on Elio’s suitcase labeled “Area 113" (I did not find any hints as to the whereabouts of the Pixar ball of Pizza Planet truck in this book).

While there are intriguing hints about abandoned ideas, such as an alternative take on the cloning process and a few storyboards from moments that didn’t make the final cut, the book stops short of fully exploring how the film evolved from Adrian Molina’s initial vision to the final version co-directed by Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi. Despite brief acknowledgments of “playing in Adrian’s sandbox," readers hoping for an in-depth account of the creative handoff or significant narrative shifts may leave wanting more.

Still, The Art of Elio succeeds as both a collector’s item and an educational resource. It celebrates the film’s vibrant spirit, introduces readers to the unsung heroes of Pixar’s creative pipeline, and brings fans deeper into Elio’s world with the level of polish Pixar enthusiasts have come to expect. It’s an eye-popping showcase of art and talent that captures the heart of Elio’s visual world, even if it leaves a few behind-the-scenes questions floating in the void.

