"Disneyland on the Mountain" Authors to Host Presentation and Book Signing in Celebration, Florida

The writers of Disneyland on the Mountain: Walt, the Environmentalists, and the Ski Resort That Never Was are headed to Celebration, Florida for an exclusive book signing. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to learn even more about the canned Mineral King, CA resort.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney was a visionary whose ideas have changed the landscape of both the entertainment industry and the vacation destinations.

While many of Walt’s ideas came to fruition in the form of theme parks and animated feature length films, one idea almost saw the construction of a ski resort in Mineral King, CA.

The project was put on hold after a long environmental fight that eventually went to the Supreme Court. The legal battle helped reshape the environmental movement and contributed to laws that have been put into place to protect nature.

In a new book by Greg Glasgow and Kathryn Mayer, Disneyland on the Mountain: Walt, the Environmentalists, and the Ski Resort That Never Was explores an indepth look at the project and the mostly untold story of its inception as well as Walt’s commitment to conservation work.

Glasgow and Mayer are hitting the road and heading to Celebration, Florida to share their new project with the world.

Hosted by West Osceola Library on May 3rd, fans can attend a presentation by the pair as they explore a more unknown story from Walt Disney’s life and legacy.

Books will be available on sale at the event, with the authors hosting a book signing after their presentation.

This is the first time the pair will present the book in Florida, which will include excerpts from the book, concept art, photos, visuals, and a special Disney video that ties into the Mineral King project.

The event is free to attend and kicks off at 2PM.

For those looking to pick up a copy of Disneyland on the Mountain: Walt, the Environmentalists, and the Ski Resort That Never Was, you can purchase one here

