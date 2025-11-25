On the First Day of Christmas, The Grand Floridian Gave to Me, a Gingerbread-Less Christmas Tree

The Gingerbread House may not be around this year, but the Grand Floridian is still feeling mighty festive!

Even though there's no Gingerbread House this year, that doesn't mean that Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is completely devoid of holiday magic. Let's take a look at how Walt Disney World's flagship resort is decorated for the season in 2025.

As soon as guests approach the porte cochère and the resort's lobby, they are immediately greeted by garland and small Christmas trees.

The new check-in area has received a decorative wreath.

The lobby's massive Christmas tree is back this season, proudly standing tall in the already impressive lobby.

The tree stands close to the recently opened The Perch bar – which is modeled after and pays tribute to the birdcage that once stood in this location – part of a lengthy lobby refurbishment that is winding down.

The tree itself features ornaments themed to "The Twelve Days of Christmas."

More of the refreshed lobby is also decked out for the holidays, including the grand staircase.

There's also a Disney PhotoPass photo opportunity made to look like a cozy cabin.

The lobby refurbishment itself is almost complete, bringing a refreshed design that also doubles as a love letter to the resort’s Floridian roots and Victorian era. For more information about Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or to book a stay, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

