Photos: Raise a Toast to Victorian Elegance as The Perch Soft Opens at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Inspired by the iconic former birdcage, the new lobby bar at Walt Disney World's flagship hotel has soft opened a couple of days early.

The Perch, the new lobby bar at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, has soft opened ahead of its official opening on November 10th.

What's Happening:

  • Earlier this week, we learned that the new lobby bar, The Perch, would officially be opening on Monday, November 10th at the Grand Floridian.
  • Two days prior to that, the new location has soft opened, bringing a new vibe to the center of Walt Disney World's flagship hotel.
  • This new bar is modeled after and pays tribute to the birdcage that once stood in this location – part of a lengthy lobby refurbishment that is winding down. 
  • The Perch also celebrates the resort’s Victorian roots through intricate woodwork, elegant herringbone tile, and custom stained glass that shimmers with subtle hues.

  • In typical Disney fashion, there are small details wherever you look – like these butterflies on the lights above the bar.

  • The location features a light menu featuring champagne, wine, beer, and two signature cocktails: the Sunshine State Rum Sazerac and the Floridian 75. For a refreshing non-alcoholic option, the Blueberry and Basil Iced Tea is a blend of lemon, blueberry, and basil tea. 

  • The lobby refurbishment itself is almost complete, bringing a refreshed design that also doubles as a love letter to the resort’s Floridian roots and Victorian era. 
  • Although it should be noted that work is still continuing, meaning the Grand Floridian will not be offering its iconic Gingerbread House display this holiday season.
  • For more information about Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or to book a stay, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

