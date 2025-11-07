Photos: Disney Enchanted Holiday Art Gallery Brings a Plethora of Art to Disney Springs This Holiday Season
Visitors to Disney Springs have a new location to browse for art this holiday season, with the opening of the temporary Disney Enchanted Holiday Art Gallery.
Guests will find Disney Enchanted Holiday Art Gallery in Town Center, within the former location of Volcom, which closed permanently back in April. Inside, you'll find a variety of Disney art from a plethora of artists. While there is a focus on holiday artwork, you'll also find some regular Disney pieces within too.
The register area is noted with an abstract painting of a Christmas tree behind the store's logo.
Plenty of artwork transports your favorite Disney characters into idyllic winter landscapes.
Or in the case of Elsa from Frozen 2, is inherently wintery as it is.
Artwork from Gideon's Bakehouse is also on display here, with artist Michael Reyes in attendance for an artist signing on November 7th. In fact, more artist signings are planned throughout the holiday season.
On the back wall of the gallery, you'll find this wonderful artwork of a snow-covered Cinderella Castle alongside a mouse ear wearing snowman.
Whatever your taste in art, there's no shortage of options here!
Mickey Mouse voice artist Brett Iwan's recent National Parks collection is available.
The Disney Enchanted Holiday Art Gallery will remain open daily throughout the 2025 holiday season.
