Life Day Surprise: Chewbacca to Also Appear at Disneyland in His Festive Costume

Just in time for Life Day, we're getting a first look at Chewbacca in his costume for the holiday – coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World this holiday season.

We previously knew that Chewbacca would be appearing in his Life Day best at Disney's Hollywood Studios for Disney Jollywood Nights. But now, we've also learned that Chewie will be donning his festive look at the Disneyland Resort too!

Chewbacca will be appearing in his red cloak, complete with a "Life Day Orb," in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The meet and greet experience will be available only during Disney Jollywood Nights on the east coast, beginning Saturday, November 8th.

At Disneyland, Life Day Chewbacca will be appearing for a limited time beginning Monday, November 17th.

The fictional holiday called Life Day made its debut in 1978’s infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, and now it’s celebrated every year on November 17th – the date the special first aired on CBS.

Chewbacca isn't the only unique character appearing at Disney Jollywood Nights, as this year, guests will be able to meet with characters such as Partysaurus Rex, Bing Bong from Inside Out, Miguel from Coco, and more.

Find out more details about what you can expect at this year’s Jollywood Nights, and enjoy a preview of the event’s food and merchandise.

