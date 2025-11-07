Ring In 2026 with A Special Experience High in the Tomorrowland Skyline at Disneyland
Bookings for the experience open next week.
Get ready to countdown to 2026 at Disneyland Park with a special experience in Tomorrowland that will help ring in the new year.
What’s Happening:
- New Year’s Eve is getting ready to take over the Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace at Disneyland Park, with a special menu for the big day.
- On December 31st, guests can enjoy reserved viewing of the park’s New Year’s Eve fireworks, complete with a dinner package.
- Guests will arrive at the Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace (located in the upper levels of the Star Wars Launch Bay building) at their reservation time, and can stay all night or come and go as they please from 7:00 PM until midnight. Each person in the party must have purchased a dinner package to enter the Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace.
- The Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace is a popular spot, offering up chilled foods, snacks, and desserts inspired by the heyday of the Space Age, all served in a commemorative bento box.
- For New Year’s Eve, the dinner package includes:
- A seasonal assortment of snacks and desserts - which may include cold sandwiches, composed salads, cheese and crackers, fruit and pastries - served in a commemorative keepsake
- A specialty-themed non-alcoholic beverage
- Unlimited soft drinks, bottled water, coffee, hot tea or hot chocolate
- Themed credential with a lanyard
- Party hats to celebrate the evening
- Martinelli’s sparkling cider to toast the night
- Menu options may include:
- Adults
- Cold seasonal sandwich
- Waldorf salad
- Pimento cheese and crackers
- Seasonal desserts
- Kids
- Cold seasonal sandwich
- Rolled bananas
- Seasonal vegetables served with a dipping sauce
- Cheese ball and crackers
- Seasonal desserts
- Adults
- The experience costs $99 per guest and reservations for the New Year’s Eve experience open on November 13th.
High In The Skyline:
- The Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace originally launched back in 2017 as the Tomorrowland Skyline Lounge Experience.
- Located at the former Innoventions building, AKA Carousel Theater building, AKA Star Wars Launch Bay (depending on how old you are and how long you’ve been visiting the park), guests can find an out of the way and relaxing space on the second level of the Tomorrowland structure.
- With the offering of food and the ability to come and go as you please (after checking in), it's a nice getaway from the normal hustle and bustle of the park, especially when it comes to fireworks viewing when available.
- However, if you’re looking for the full experience of the fireworks, complete with viewing the projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle or Main Street USA, you unfortunately will not get that experience from this location.
