Chewbacca Brings a New Holiday to Disney Jollywood Nights Alongside Other New Character Additions

Get ready to celebrate Life Day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this holiday season!

Another holiday is getting added to the list of celebrations during Disney Jollywood Nights – Life Day! That’s right, Chewbacca will be appearing at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios event in his Life Day best. Plus, we’ve learned of a few other character additions for this year’s event.

What’s Happening:

Disney Jollywood Nights is a separately ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that combines old Hollywood glam with festive fun each November and December. The event offers special performances, elegant décor, specialty food & drinks, exclusive entertainment, and lower ride wait times.

This year’s events will take place on select nights between November 8th and December 22nd, with the November dates set for select Saturdays and Mondays, while December dates fall on select Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Every year, guests can meet with a slew of unique characters, and this year is no exception, with the addition of Chewbacca, who will be wearing his Life Day best in Star Wars

The fictional holiday called Life Day made its debut in 1978’s infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, and now it’s celebrated every year on November 17th – the date the special first aired on CBS.

Other new character additions to Jollywood Nights this year include Bing Bong from Inside Out and Partysaurus Rex from the Toy Story short of the same name, who’ll be making his east coast debut after debuting at Disney California Adventure

The full list of character greetings at Jollywood Nights is as follows: Season’s Greetings at Echo Lake Phineas and Ferb Max Goof as Powerline Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers Stitch dressed as Santa Baloo and King Louie Pixar Plaza Friends Mike Wazowski Edna Mode Frozone Joy from Inside Out Near Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros Miguel from Coco



Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge The Mandalorian Chewbacca celebrating Life Day

Toy Story Land Lotso from Toy Story 3 Partysaurus Rex

Walt Disney Presents Duffy dressed as Santa

Commissary Lane Donald Duck and Daisy Duck

Grand Avenue Goofy and Pluto Bing Bong from Inside Out

Red Carpet Dreams Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse



More Walt Disney World News: