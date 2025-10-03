The Party’s Here: Meet Partysaurus Rex at Pixar Pier
Partysaurus Rex is bringing the party to Pixar Pier!
The life of the party has officially arrived at Pixar Pier! Guests visiting Disney California Adventure Park can now meet Rex in his iconic Partysaurus Rex look.
What’s Happening:
- The ultimate party dino has made his grand entrance at Pixar Pier, and Guests at Disney California Adventure Park can now snap a photo with Rex in his vibrant and playful Partysaurus Rex look, complete with vibrant accessories and all the bubbly energy you’d expect.
- Partysaurus Rex made his debut on the East Coast at a Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event at Typhoon Lagoon last year.
- Rex actually made his meet and greet debut on Pixar Pier earlier this year, so it’s wonderful to see he already has some funky fresh new attire.
Who is Partysaurus Rex?:
- Partysaurus Rex is the glow-stick-wearing, party-starting alter ego of Rex, the lovable and anxious dinosaur from Pixar’s Toy Story franchise. He stars in the 2012 Pixar short film Partysaurus Rex, which is part of the Toy Story Toons series.
- Partysaurus Rex was directed by Mark Walsh, a Pixar animator who wanted to give Rex a chance to shine in a completely unexpected way.
- The short became a cult favorite because it perfectly balances Pixar humor with a parody of rave culture — something no one expected from a Toy Story spinoff.
More Disneyland Resort News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com