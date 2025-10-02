Disney Live Entertainment Seeks Talent for New Disneyland Show
Actors, singers, dancers, and musicians are invited to audition for an upcoming musical comedy at the Anaheim park.
A new show is about to take the stage at Disneyland! Disney Live Entertainment has launched a casting call for actors, singers, dancers, and musicians.
What’s Happening:
- According to the OC Register, Disney Live Entertainment has launched a casting call for actors, singers, dancers, and musicians on October 14 and 17 for a brand-new musical comedy at the Anaheim park, according to the Disney Auditions website.
- The audition listings are seeking vibrant, energetic, and engaging Improv Actors, Vocalists, Movers, and Dancers from a diverse spectrum of theatrical and cultural backgrounds to join our dynamic ensemble. Ideal candidates should be friendly and comfortable engaging with children, especially in live performance. Strong improvisational skills and the ability to connect with young audiences are key.
- Disney is casting the following female presenting roles:
- Director of operations, frazzled, bossy, a natural leader. Improv/Singer/Mover.
- Perfectionist, awkward, wants to prove herself, second in command. Improv/Singer/Mover.
- A little cranky, impatient, stubborn. Improv/Singer/Dancer/Animated.
- Sweet, always ready to play, but makes up her own rules. Singer/Dancer/Animated.
- Disney is also casting the following male presenting roles:
- Quirky, sarcastic, gets things done. Improv/Singer/Mover.
- An announcer type wants to be a newscaster, strong voice. Improv/Singer/Strong Mover/Animated.
- Always happy, ready for anything. Improv/Singer/Strong Mover/Animated.
- Multiple roles are available, and the pay range is between $34.41 per hour and $38.19 per hour, depending on role assignment.
- Performers at the Disneyland Resort are covered by a collective bargaining agreement with the American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA). All those auditioning for the roles above must be eligible and willing to join AGVA or be a member in good standing.
- Performers must be at least 18 years of age and authorized to work in the United States and must be willing to comply with all Disney grooming guidelines and employment standards.
- Musician roles include:
- Saxophone/Woodwinds: Candidate must be a versatile woodwind player with required doubling on alto, tenor, and baritone saxophones. Strong proficiency in flute doubling is also required. The candidate must be comfortable performing in a variety of music styles, including but not limited to jazz, rock, folk, pop, and musical theatre, and blend well within an ensemble.
- Trombone: Candidate must be a skilled tenor trombonist. The candidate must have strong tone, intonation, and rhythmic precision. The candidate must be comfortable performing in a variety of music styles, including but not limited to jazz, rock, folk, pop, and musical theatre, and blend well within an ensemble. Doubling on piano is a plus.
- Drums/Percussion: Candidate must be an experienced drummer/percussionist with proficiency on both drum set and auxiliary percussion. The candidate must be comfortable performing in a variety of music styles, including but not limited to jazz, rock, folk, pop, and musical theatre, and blend well within an ensemble.
- Trumpet: Candidate must be a strong trumpet player with lead, section, and improvisational experience. The candidate must demonstrate excellent tone, endurance, and intonation, and must be comfortable performing a variety of music styles, including but not limited to jazz, rock, folk, pop, and musical theatre, while blending well within an ensemble.
- Acoustic Guitar: The ideal candidate must be a versatile acoustic guitarist, proficient in a variety of music styles, including but not limited to jazz, rock, folk, pop, and musical theatre. The candidate must blend well within an ensemble. Vocals are a plus.
- The pay range for the musician role is $45.02 to $67.53 per hour, depending on role assignment. Roles are defined in the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) Collective Bargaining Agreement (Disneyland Resort and Orange County Musicians’ Union, Local No.7).
- All musicians employed for these positions are covered under the terms and conditions of a collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of Musicians Local 7, Orange County (AFM). All those auditioning for the roles below must be eligible and willing to join AFM or be a member in good standing.
- Disneyland has yet to reveal the title, opening date, or location for the upcoming live show.
- AGVA performers typically appear in venues such as the Fantasyland Theatre, Golden Horseshoe, and Hyperion Theater.
- The new Fantasyland Theatre production could debut as early as February or March, following the takedown of holiday décor, installation of the musical comedy’s set, and stage rehearsals for the cast and musicians.
More Disneyland News:
- Festive Holiday Dining Reservations Now Available for Storytellers Café at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- Video / Photos: Avengers Assemble for New Superhero Character Moment in Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus
- Photos: Farewell, Tarzan! New Adventureland Representative Joins Disneyland’s Pumpkin Patch
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com