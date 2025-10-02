Video / Photos: Avengers Assemble for New Superhero Character Moment in Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus

A new superhero character moment is currently taking place at regular intervals at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure theme park. Different combinations of Marvel heroes (depending on who is around at the time, I’m guessing) will gather around the Avengers’ jeep vehicle, pose for a group shot, and then interact with guests in the immediate area.

What’s happening:

The first one of these moments that I personally saw and captured was at noon yesterday– Wednesday, October 1st. Taking part in this particular moment were Ant-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Star-Lord, with Captain America (Steve Rogers) showing up at the end, as you can see in the video below.

After being introduced by the F.R.I.D.A.Y. voice over the loudspeakers, the superheroes gather in front of the Avengers’ jeep vehicle, pose for a group photo together, then mingle with the crowd and invite kids to pose for a photo with them as well. At the end of about a five-minute time period, F.R.I.D.A.Y. informs the heroes that it’s time for them to move on to another assignment in Avengers Campus.

I know from other reports that different combinations of superheroes have been spotted in this new gathering.

Watch New "Avengers Assemble" moment in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure:

More Photos:

I also returned for the subsequent performance of this moment later in the afternoon to capture some vertical images, which you can see below. This time Captain America was part of the gathering from the beginning, but there was no Black Widow or Star-Lord.

More Avengers Campus News: