Terrifying Thrills Await as Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark Returns to Disney California Adventure
The popular Halloween overlay to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure has returned for Halloween Time, where a caravan of monsters are let loose on the Tivan Collection.
Amid the chaos of the Guardians of the Galaxy’s rescue attempt, Groot got left behind. Even worse, the Collector’s Fortress is now mired in a total state of emergency—and overrun with menacing beasts. Your objective? Team up with Rocket to return to the fortress, distract the monsters and escape with his buddy in tow—but proceed with caution. With the Guardians of the Galaxy involved, the plan is bound to run into a few unexpected ups and downs!
Guests are warned as they enter Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark that this experience might be a little scarier than the regular version, which the red lighting helps to portray.
Cast members don an addition to their costumes just for this overlay, serving as a monster containment crew.
Take a complete ride on Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark in the video below:
What Else to Expect During Halloween Time?
- In addition to Monsters After Dark, a number of other returning favorites will claw their way back to the Disneyland Resort – such as Halloween Screams, Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark, Plaza de la Familia, and much more!
- Another popular overlay, Haunted Mansion Holiday, has also returned – bringing with it a new gingerbread house and an improved Oogie Boogie animatronic.
- Of course, there will be plenty of deliciously devilish delights for guests to feast on across the entire resort during Halloween Time.
- Oogie Boogie Bash has already returned to Disney California Adventure, bringing back a number of returning favorites, plus an Incredible new villain.
- Mickey and friends are sporting new costumes this year, inspired by their Disneyland 70th Celebration fits.
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort continues daily through October 31st, 2025.