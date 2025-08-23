Terrifying Thrills Await as Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark Returns to Disney California Adventure

The popular Halloween overlay takes over the Collector's Fortress daily through October 31st, starting at 2:00 p.m.

The popular Halloween overlay to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure has returned for Halloween Time, where a caravan of monsters are let loose on the Tivan Collection.

Amid the chaos of the Guardians of the Galaxy’s rescue attempt, Groot got left behind. Even worse, the Collector’s Fortress is now mired in a total state of emergency—and overrun with menacing beasts. Your objective? Team up with Rocket to return to the fortress, distract the monsters and escape with his buddy in tow—but proceed with caution. With the Guardians of the Galaxy involved, the plan is bound to run into a few unexpected ups and downs!

Guests are warned as they enter Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark that this experience might be a little scarier than the regular version, which the red lighting helps to portray.

Cast members don an addition to their costumes just for this overlay, serving as a monster containment crew.

Take a complete ride on Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark in the video below:

What Else to Expect During Halloween Time?