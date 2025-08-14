The IncrediBoy Ship Has Sailed: Get A First Look at Syndrome at Oogie Boogie Bash

Is he good enough for you, NOW?!

Just a few days ahead of the first event, we’re getting a first look at Syndrome as he will appear at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

The villain can be seen during the hugely popular after-hours Halloween event on Pixar Pier at the Bandshell.

Fans of the event may recall that this was the location that featured the maniacal Sid, the “happy child" as Buzz Lightyear describes him in the original Toy Story film.

Syndrome joins the villains line up at this year’s event, where guests will be able to discover 12 different treat trails, many featuring iconic Disney baddies, including Hades from Hercules and Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb , who are returning again after debuting at the event last year.

If you’ve forgotten who Syndrome is in the last 21 years - he wasn’t born with superpowers, but envied the attention and admiration the Supers received. Of all the Supers, Syndrome looked up to Mr. Incredible the most, at one point attempting to become a partner of sorts. Now, bitter from an earlier rejection, Syndrome sets out from his remote island headquarters to destroy all the supers and create devices that can give people special abilities, because if everybody is special, then nobody is.

Oogie Boogie Bash - a separately ticketed Halloween event that takes place on select nights at Disney California Adventure - is set to start this year on August 17th, running on select nights through October 31st.

As of press time, tickets for the event were mostly sold out save for a few nights in August. For more information, be sure to check out the official site or call our friends at Mouse Fan Travel