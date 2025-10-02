Festive Holiday Dining Reservations Now Available for Storytellers Café at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
Savor delicious holiday food with Mickey and Friends!
Celebrate the season with Disney magic and meet your favorite characters in festive style during character dining experiences at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at Storytellers Cafe for the holiday season!
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort is now accepting reservations for two seasonal character dining experiences at Storytellers Café in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, running from November 16, 2025, through January 6, 2026.
- Dining Offerings at Storytellers Cafe include:
- Daisy’s Holiday Pajama Party (Breakfast & Brunch) - A brand-new character dinner experience inspired by the classic tale.
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol Feast (Dinner) - Join Daisy Duck and Donald Duck for a cozy breakfast and brunch party, a perfect way to start your holiday mornings.
- At Daisy’s Holiday Pajama Party, join Daisy Duck and her best pals at the pajama party of the season! Dressed in festive colors and plaid fabrics, Daisy invites you to celebrate in your merriest, coziest fashion—even your pajamas! Enjoy delectable dishes surrounded by cozy Craftsman-style décor that’s perfect for homey, holiday gatherings.
- Daisy’s Holiday Pajama Party Breakfast runs from 7:00 AM to 10:45 AM and costs $69 plus tax per adult (ages 10 and older) and $39 plus tax per child (ages 3 to 9). Begin your day with flavorful favorites, including:
- An assortment of baked goods
- Fresh berries and seasonal sliced fruits
- Mickey waffles with maple syrup and Chantilly cream
- Made-to-order omelets
- Pork carnitas chilaquiles
- A carving station featuring grilled tri-tip steak with chimichurri and creamy horseradish, and pineapple-glazed Nueske spiral ham
- An assortment of bakery desserts
- Daisy’s Holiday Pajama Party Brunch runs from 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM and costs $74 plus tax per adult (ages 10 and older) and $39 plus tax per child (ages 3 to 9).
- The Brunch Buffet includes all the mouthwatering menu items available for breakfast—plus cinnamon bread French toast, macaroni and cheese, bread pudding, and much more.
- At Mickey’s Christmas Carol Feast, join Mickey Mouse, Scrooge McDuck, and other beloved Disney friends as they come together to celebrate the holidays with a yuletide feast! Savor festive fare, share laughter and good cheer, and create unforgettable memories.
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol Feast Dinner runs from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and costs $79 plus tax per adult (ages 10 and older) and $42 plus tax per child (ages 3 to 9). Don’t miss the scrumptious dinner buffet, with an array of options that include:
- Butternut squash ravioli with brown butter and candied pepitas
- Macaroni and cheese
- Baked salmon with lemon-pistachio chimichurri
- Braised short rib with creamy polenta
- All-spice glazed pork belly with sautéed vegetables
- Bread pudding
- Be sure to plan ahead! The Mickey’s Christmas Carol Feast dining experience will not be available on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
- Storytellers Cafe will also offer a Thanksgiving Day Brunch and Dinner Buffet on November 27, 2025
- The Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet runs from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM and costs $69 plus tax per adult (ages 10 and older) and $39 plus tax per child (ages 3 to 9). Delight in a bountiful buffet that offers:
- An assortment of baked goods
- Fresh berries and seasonal sliced fruits
- Mickey waffles
- Made-to-order omelets
- Macaroni and cheese
- Miso-glazed salmon with butternut squash cream sauce
- Ancho chile pozole
- A carving station featuring herb-crusted prime rib with creamy horseradish and au jus
- An assortment of holiday pies and special holiday desserts
- Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet runs from 1:30 PM to 9:00 PM and costs $89 plus tax per adult (ages 10 and older) and $42 plus tax per child (ages 3 to 9). Indulge in delicious options available during the dinner buffet, including:
- Popcorn shrimp with lemon aioli
- Lobster ravioli with tomato cream sauce
- Macaroni and cheese
- Chicken tenders and french fries
- Miso-glazed salmon with butternut squash cream sauce
- Braised beef brisket
- Roasted turkey with sourdough apple stuffing and cranberry sauce
- A carving station featuring herb-crusted prime rib with creamy horseradish and au jus
- An assortment of holiday pies and special holiday desserts
- Availability is limited, so reserve your character dining experience today!
- Take advantage of limited-time savings of up to 20% on select stays of three nights or more at Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, available from August 17 through December 19, 2025 (availability and restrictions apply).
