Thanksgiving Day Buffet Event Added to Storytellers Cafe Schedule at Disneyland Resort This Holiday Season
Spend your Thanksgiving brunch or dinner dining with Mickey and Friends at Disneyland Resort.
Looking for a magical way to spend your Thanksgiving Day in Southern California? Well, Disneyland Resort’s popular Storytellers Cafe in Disney’s Grand California Hotel & Spa has added both brunch and dinner buffet events to its Turkey Day schedule.
What’s happening:
- A Thanksgiving Day– Thursday, November 27th– buffet event has been added for both brunch and dinner at Storytellers Cafe in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at Disneyland Resort for this year’s holiday season.
- Bookings for these Thanksgiving Day events will start on Thursday, October 9th via Disneyland Resort’s official website and app.
- Other festive buffets will be taking place at the restaurant between Monday, November 17th and Tuesday, January 6th, with bookings opening up this Thursday, October 2nd for those dates.
- The Thanksgiving Day buffet events will include appearances by Mickey Mouse and his friends, decked out in their holiday finest.
- Brunch seatings will take place from 7:00 AM through 1:00 PM that day, with buffet options including: an assortment of baked goods, fresh berries and seasonal sliced fruits, Mickey waffles, made-to-order omelets, macaroni and cheese, miso-glazed salmon with butternut squash cream sauce, ancho chile pozole, a carving station featuring herb-crusted prime rib with creamy horseradish and au jus, and an assortment of holiday pies and special holiday desserts.
- The price for brunch will be $69 plus tax for adults and $39 plus tax for children, plus tax and gratuity.
- Dinner seatings will take place between 1:30 PM and 9:00 PM, with buffet options including popcorn shrimp with lemon aioli, lobster ravioli with tomato cream sauce, macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders and french fries, miso-glazed salmon with butternut squash cream sauce, braised beef brisket, roasted turkey with sourdough apple stuffing and cranberry sauce, a carving station featuring herb-crusted prime rib with creamy horseradish and au jus, and an assortment of holiday pies and special holiday desserts.
- The price for dinner will be $89 for adults and $42 for children, plus tax and gratuity.
