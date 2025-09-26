How to Feast: Goofy's Kitchen Hosting Special Thanksgiving Meal at Disneyland Hotel
Goofy, His Pals, and You star in this special Thanksgiving Buffet
Disney Parks fans love spending their holidays at the Disneyland Resort, and now they will have a festive dining option on Thanksgiving proper at a favorite Disneyland Hotel eatery.
What’s Happening:
- While the Disneyland Resort will be celebrating the holidays starting in November of this year, a special Thanksgiving Day meal will be hosted at the Disneyland Hotel.
- Taking place in Goofy’s Kitchen, guests can enjoy a Thanksgiving Day buffet for brunch and dinner on November 27th, 2025.
- Those wishing to join Goofy and his friends this Thanksgiving at the Disneyland Hotel can book their meal starting October 9th, 2025.
A Holiday Kitchen:
- Starting on November 17th, 2025 and running through January 6, 2026, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can join Goofy and his pals at Goofy’s Kitchen.
- Goofy and his friends are set to get gussied up in their merry best for the winter holidays, alongside delicious holiday food items prepared just for the season featuring an expanded menu for brunch and dinner, themed decor and music.
- Those taking part in the feast can also enjoy Disney PhotoPass digital downloads and a holiday-themed button.
- Holidays take over the Disneyland Resort on November 14th, 2025, with special decor and entertainment taking place in the parks, including the return of the popular A Christmas Fantasy Parade, and Believe…in Holiday Magic nighttime spectacular along with holiday-themed attractions like “it’s a small world" Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday.
