Lots of Good Food to Eat, With Family and New Friends To Meet, Not to Mention a Reserved Seat, In A Christmas Fantasy... Dining Package!
Guests can dine at Plaza Inn and then head to a reserved seat for the classic parade.
Those celebrating this holiday season at the Disneyland Resort can enjoy a special dining package that offers a great meal and reserved seating for an entertainment staple.
What’s Happening:
- Holidays at Disneyland are taking over the Resort in November, also marking the return of the popular entertainment offering, A Christmas Fantasy Parade.
- Many fans trek to the park for this special offering, and others can also enjoy the parade thanks to a special dining package that is available at the Plaza Inn.
- Guests can enjoy a festive lunch at the Disneyland Park eatery with an all-in-one meal package that comes with reserved viewing for A Christmas Fantasy Parade.
- The package will be available from November 16, 2025, to January 7, 2026, with available dining times from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM
- Following the meal, all Guests will receive a voucher for the day’s second performance of A Christmas Fantasy Parade.
- Package Pricing (with lunch availability only) starts at $58 per adult and $32 per child (ages 3 to 9).
- It is also worth noting that valid Disneyland Park admission and Disneyland Park reservations for the same date are required and not included in the package price. A reservation for this dining package does not guarantee Disneyland Park admission or a park reservation.
- Those who take part in the package can enjoy the following menu:
- Herb-roasted chicken with mashed potatoes
- Creamy potato leek soup garnished with fried leeks, chives and citrus cream
- Buttered haricots verts served with a caramelized onion sauce
- Holiday yule log dessert
- Choice of one beverage: fountain beverage or Dasani water
- Plant-based options available.
- Child Dining Package Menu
- Chicken tenders
- Creamy mashed potatoes
- Green beans
- Chicken gravy with a Hawaiian roll
- Holiday yule log dessert
- Choice of one beverage: Dasani water or low-fat milk
- Plant-based options available.
- The voucher for the viewing area lists the location of your viewing area, reservation time to arrive at the viewing area, and the show’s performance time.
- The viewing area is mainly standing room or ground seating and is in a different location from the dining location. The viewing area will be available for the second show of the day, if 2 shows are scheduled.
- One credential for the meal and one voucher for the reserved viewing area for A Christmas Fantasy Parade will be issued for each dining package purchased. Each person in the party must purchase a dining package to obtain a credential and voucher. A host will issue all vouchers when you pay for your meal.
- Also of note, this dining package will not be available the day before Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, November 30 through December 8, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.
Holidays Beyond The Plaza:
- Holidays take over the Disneyland Resort on November 14th, 2025, with special decor and entertainment taking place in the parks, including the return of the popular A Christmas Fantasy Parade, and Believe…in Holiday Magic nighttime spectacular along with holiday-themed attractions like “it’s a small world" Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday.
- For more information about Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com